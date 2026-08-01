Coffey Grounds

Coffey Grounds

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Frank Coffey's avatar
Frank Coffey
2d

Wow! I always say that Wayne is the best little brother in the world. This proves it. Those Converse, size 3, sure were a good investment. xo

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1 reply by Wayne Coffey
David Hirshey's avatar
David Hirshey
2d

Nothing but net, Wayne. Goes directly into the Coffey pantheon next to your piece on Sam.

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