Coffey Grounds

Coffey Grounds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paula's avatar
Paula
9h

I love how you weave stories and experiences into something we can all relate to…and move way beyond the tape in our head questioning if good enough.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Wayne Coffey
Margaret Boscardin's avatar
Margaret Boscardin
9hEdited

Growing up is hard enough without it being in an alcoholic household. Hiding the reality from friends, being shamed by others - and not knowing that a dear friend was sharing that same, or near same embarrassment and pain shook me at the time. You are an amazing, compelling writer, and I look forward to every word you write. I appreciate you and your friendship so very much.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Wayne Coffey and others
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wayne Coffey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture