Coffey Grounds

Coffey Grounds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Debra Gaffey's avatar
Debra Gaffey
May 6

Sounds to me like you are a very lucky man, Wayne :)

Reply
Share
4 replies by Wayne Coffey and others
Anne McGregor's avatar
Anne McGregor
4d

Exactly what two wonderful people like yourselves should be doing!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Wayne Coffey
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wayne Coffey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture