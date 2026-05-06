Denise Willi was in Raleigh, N.C. Monday night and attended Game 2 of the Carolina Hurricanes-Philadelphia Flyers playoff series, because of course she did. She did not know the Carolina Hurricanes existed until a couple of days ago. She does not know a blue line from a red line, or a cross-check from a bank check.

No matter.

This was a chance to do something she’d never done before: attend a Stanley Cup playoff game. It was a chance to have an adventure. OK, hopping on a 75-minute flight to North Carolina is not quite as exotic as backpacking in Tibet and the Himalayas, which is what she did after we got engaged in 1987, but you get the idea. I’ve learned a few things in 37 years of marriage to this person. At the top of the list is that there is no one I’ve ever met who can surpass her love for trying new things, finding new adventures and, oh yes, going to new and wonderful places.

“There is so much beauty in the world. I want to see it all,” Denise says. It isn’t just chatter. Most people have a bucket list. My wife has so many buckets they could fill a storage unit.

Buying the hockey ticket to Game 2 was a spontaneous decision. Our daughter, Alex, was in Raleigh, covering the game for the Philadelphia Inquirer, and our son, Sean, lives in Raleigh with his new bride, Caroline. In Denise’s mind, with portable work and a chance to see 67% of her offspring, this trip was a no-brainer. She could’ve gone to a sports bar and watched the game on TV, or in her hotel room, or not watched it at all.

But why would she do that when she could buy a ticket and immerse herself in the crimson chaos that grips Raleigh’s Lenovo Center when the Hurricanes play? (The chaos was especially intense Monday night, because Game 2 turned into a taut overtime affair, won by the home team.)

Denise’s wanderlust started more or less at birth. She lived in Argentina, Brazil and Venezuela before she was even a teenager. She spoke three languages – Spanish, Portuguese and English – when most of her peers were plodding along with one. Her father, Ed, was a U.S. Naval officer at port in Vina del Mar, Chile when he met his future wife, Cecilia. She was smart and charming, a dark-eyed beauty whose total knowledge of America consisted of what she learned watching Doris Day movies. Cecilia thought Americans spent most of their lives frolicking on the beach. For Ed it was love at first sight.

Ed worked in the import-export business, finding U.S. markets for South American food producers. There was always a surplus of garlic and onions around the house. Traveling was another staple, to Patagonia and Peru and other South American destinations. It was thoroughly in character when, as a college senior, Denise signed up for an ocean-going program called Semester At Sea, visiting Japan, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Spain and Morocco, among other countries, in 100 days.

As her parents got older, Denise accompanied them to Russia, China and Croatia. Later trips took them to Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Cambodia and Myanmar. I traveled a lot for work, and whenever the destination captured her fancy (which was basically always), she’d pack up three little kids and fly overseas to join me. In 1999, while I was covering the Davis Cup in Santander, Spain, Alexandra, Sean and Samantha - ages 6, 4, and 1 - were splashing around in the Mediterranean Sea. At the 2006 Winter Olympics in Italy, five of us were crammed into a room meant for one in the breathtaking alpine village of Sestriere. Seven-year-old Samantha slept in a bed built into a wall. Denise and the kids probably saw as many Olympic events as I did. Every morning, Denise would bring the whole entourage into this little coffee bar called La Torteria, and every day, the owner would boom out a hearty “Bongiorno” to his new American friends. Denise was the person who made it all work.

When the kids started leaving the nest, Denise had her share of stateside adventures, too. She joined a cycling group and biked the length of the Florida Keys, 100 miles from start to finish, and did another 100-miler through the horse country of Kentucky. She had a hip replacement this winter. Ten weeks later, she hiked six miles and regularly surpasses 10,000 steps a day, hitting the gym, doing pilates, you name it. My brother likes to call Denise “a force of nature.” He’s not wrong.

Of course, it requires free time and disposable income to embark on all these adventures, but it’s not as if she is gallivanting the world without a care. Her mother, now 88, has had dementia for more than a dozen years. It breaks Denise’s heart a little bit every day, but she remains a deeply devoted daughter, just as she was with her father, who passed eight years ago. She has a fulltime sales job in the honey business (she’ll give you a sweet deal) and regularly must manage a high-maintenance husband who complains about how hard writing is and who does not quite share her zest for excursions. When your DNA commands you to do, and see, everything you possibly can, such complications are proverbial molehills. Just a few weeks ago, Denise put together a trip to San Jose and Seattle so we could watch Samantha play with the U.S. Women’s National Team, and then the plot thickened.

“I’ve always wanted to see the Canadian Rockies. I think I’ve found the perfect way to do it,” she said. The plans were hatched, the tickets booked. Off we headed to Vancouver, British Columbia, where we boarded a train called The Rocky Mountaineer, which took us on a two-day, 20-hour excursion through snow-capped mountains and raging rivers and villages so tiny they may not even be on a map, and natural beauty that seemed almost make-believe. The terminus was the town of Banff. More snow-capped mountains, in every direction, made it feel as though we were in a cocoon. When the train pulled in, two elk were grazing in front of a bank. The grizzly bear we saw on the trip wasn’t quite so bold. It was all new and exhilarating. Denise Willi was so happy. Other adventures will follow. They always do. It is a wonderful way to live life, don’t you think

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