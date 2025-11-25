Perhaps the most astounding play in the annals of American football occurred this past weekend. You are going to read about it here. There will be a big payoff at the end (no peeking, please), so stick with me. I know it’s a short week and you might be strapped for time, but it will be worth it.

If you’ve ever played in a game of street or schoolyard football, you know that creative playcalling is central to the fun. Two time-honored schoolyard plays are the Statue of Liberty and the Hook and Ladder. In the former, the quarterback draws back his arm as if to throw while a teammate circles behind him, takes the ball out of his hand and continues around the end, ideally for a touchdown. I’ve never quite understood why it’s called the Statue of Liberty, except maybe that the quarterback’s main role is to freeze like a statue as he leaves the ball in his outstretched hand. The Hook and Ladder is a bit more mainstream, involving a pass to a receiver who runs a hook route, then pitches it to a teammate who is a few yards behind him. The Detroit Lions have used it successfully, once for a touchdown, in the last few seasons ,and Boise State famously executed it on the final play of regulation of the 2007 Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma. Coach Chris Petersen called the play “Circus,” and a circus is exactly what ensued when his team did this on 4th-and-18 from midfield with 18 seconds left in a game they trailed by a touchdown:

.

Petersen dipped into his gimmick-filled playbook again after Boise State scored to tie the game in overtime, opting to go for a two-point conversion and the victory. This time he called for a variation of the Statue of Liberty and it worked just the way Petersen drew it up.

Still, for sheer improbability, it’s hard to top what happened at Irwin Belk Stadium on the campus of Wingate (N.C.) University in the opening round of the NCAA Div. II playoffs. This was last Saturday afternoon. Wingate blew out to a 24-0 lead over Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference rival Benedict, and despite some nervy late moments, was still holding on to a 24-19 lead with three seconds to play. The ball was on Benedict’s 14-yard line, the Wingate end zone practically in another zip code. Benedict’s backup quarterback, Jackson Jensen, threw three straight incomplete passes. Now it was fourth down. Ron Dickerson Jr., the Benedict coach, could’ve gone for a Hail Mary, having Jensen heave the ball as far as he could and hope a receiver would haul it in. He’d have a better chance of winning the lottery. Plan B was for Jensen to throw a short pass and have his teammates start lateraling the ball all over North Carolina and pray that it worked. The odds of that working were not good, either.

Jensen took the fourth-down snap and passed to Charles (Tre) Simmons in the left flat. A converted quarterback playing wide receiver, Simmons made a clever pump-fake to freeze a defender and create some space, and then veered right. Across the field, Benedict wide receiver Malik Mullins was hugging the right sideline. Most laterals are delivered underhand, over a couple of yards, maybe three or five. Sometimes you will see an overhand pass, but rarely more than eight or ten yards. A regulation football field is 53.3 yards wide. With a Wingate defender bearing down on him, Simmons fired a dime that covered probably 30 or 35 yards. It totally surprised the Wingate defenders, and now here was Mullins sprinting downfield as the Wingate defensive backs gave desperate chase. Mullins eluded one tackle, at about the 10-yard-line, and by the time his long journey was done, the whole Benedict sideline was pouring on to the field, flinging their purple helmets in the air and running around looking for someone to hug.

“Bananas,” the play-by-play announcer said. “Insanity.”

He was right on both counts.

“They never give up,” Dickerson Jr. said in the postgame conference. “They believe in each other and they do not give up. They’re going to fight if there’s one second on the clock.” One after another, Mullins, Jensen and Dickerson, devout men all, said their faith is what lifted them up when the cause seemed lost.

“I knew I had to get to the end zone,” Mullins said. “I knew I had to make a play for my team.”

Benedict (10-2) advances to round two of the NCAA playoffs on Saturday, when they will play Albany (Ga.) State, the only team to beat them this year. Wingate University was three seconds away from doing it, until the craziest ending in football history happened.

Here’s the promised payoff: