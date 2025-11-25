Coffey Grounds

Coffey Grounds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Margaret Boscardin's avatar
Margaret Boscardin
2d

Very exciting. Would love to have seen it live.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sal Tripodi's avatar
Sal Tripodi
2d

Looks like Wayne’s got his groove back. Sometimes the cure for writers block is to write about it 😎

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wayne Coffey
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture