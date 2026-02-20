Connie Ohlson mopped the kitchen floor the other day. This, in itself, was not unusual; she has been mopping the same floor since 1951, the year she and her husband Carl left the Bronx and moved into the three-bedroom ranch that Carl built, board by board, in the northern Westchester community of Yorktown.

It’s where Carl and Connie Ohlson raised their only child, also Carl, just across the street from the Kreiser family and their nine kids. One of those kids, Liz Proctor, still lives in town, the mother of three and grandmother of seven. Liz remembers when she put her arm through a glass door, blood spurting from the gashes on her arm and hand. Her mother was already at the emergency room with one of her brothers. A telephone repairman who was working in the neighborhood saw Liz’s arm and alerted Connie Ohlson. Connie was painting the living room. She dropped the brush, put Liz into her car and rushed her to the doctor to get her stitched up. The Kreiser kids knew they could always count on Mrs. Ohlson.

“She has the largest heart ever,” Liz Proctor says. “She’d give you the shirt off her back even if she didn’t have another one.”

Connie Ohlson celebrated her 96th birthday last week. She doesn’t weigh much more than 100 pounds, but her heart is as stout as ever, and so is her desire to be independent. She lost her husband three years ago, but forward she goes. She still makes her famous pot roast and her Swedish meatballs, goes up and down stairs and bakes the same cookies she used to bring to Carl and his cadet buddies when they were across the Hudson River at West Point in the 1980s. She only gave up driving last fall, and not because she wanted to.

“I don’t want to be a danger to anybody else,” she said.

This is the essence of Connie Ohlson, one of those people whose kindness pours out like water from a spigot. She has been a pillar of her neighborhood for eight decades, a person who nobody would ever say a bad word about, because why would they? Connie had only one child, but people on her block will tell you that she raised about 30. She took kids ice skating, to the movies, to the doctor. If anybody needed anything, at a moment’s notice, they knew who to call. Connie’s favorite colors are yellow and pink, her default outlook upbeat. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1993, when Carl and his wife, Maria, were expecting their first child.

“I am going to be in my grandson’s life,” Connie told Maria, a daughter-in-law she cherishes. And she has been, for 33 years.

“Her glass has been half-full her whole life,” Carl says. “One of the things she likes to say is, ‘Impossible just takes a little longer.’”

Connie could easily alter her world view these days. Nobody would blame her. A year ago, she had acute pain in the right side of her neck; doctors found cancerous lymph nodes. She had surgery last June and made a remarkable recovery, but a follow-up scan showed more cancerous nodes on the left side. She underwent another surgery. Again, she recovered well, but a recent scan showed the cancer had returned on the right side. Carl, who lives in Pennsylvania, has been in Yorktown helping Connie over the last few weeks, with Maria’s complete support. Connie is on a palliative-care regimen now, doing her best to power through the pain, her mind as sharp as ever (if Carl needs a reminder of an anniversary or special occasion, he knows who to call), taking in all the love that is coming back to her. She had six visitors from three different families on her birthday, and bouquets of flowers that just kept coming. Her phone rang constantly, old neighbors and friends and family members calling to celebrate her. Jeff Elliott, a dear family friend and Carl’s fellow West Pointer, was among them. He has known Connie Ohlson for 40 years and will never forget how she helped him navigate the intense academic rigors of the U.S. Military Academy. He still calls Connie “Mom O.”

“She is angelic,” Elliott says. “From Day 1, she was my second mom. She is one of the most positive people I’ve ever met.”

On Thursday afternoon, in a gray swivel chair in the family room of the home she has lived in for 75 years, Connie and Carl watched the U.S. Women’s Olympic Hockey Team make an epic comeback to win the gold medal. Connie loved the team’s perseverance in the face of almost certain defeat. She is looking forward to seeing the flowering of spring, and the summer after that.

“The amount of grace she displays is unbelievable considering what she is facing,” Carl says.

Connie Ohlson doesn’t see it that way. You push on and make the best of things. Today might even be a pot roast day.

“I’ve had a really good life,” she says.