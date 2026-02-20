Coffey Grounds

Coffey Grounds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Montemurro's avatar
Jim Montemurro
6d

Truly a beautiful person and wonderful story.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Wayne Coffey
Marci Greenstein's avatar
Marci Greenstein
7d

So sweet. Exemplifies the idea that we should watch what people do - not say. This really resonates with me as I watch my own mother at 97, a glass half-full person , navigate this period of her life.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wayne Coffey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture