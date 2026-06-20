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Troy Press during the Morocco-Brazil World Cup match

Fifteen years ago, when he was a scholarship lacrosse player at Wingate (N.C.) University, Troy Press thought he might wind up being a physical education teacher. He was athletic and loved sports and had a natural way of connecting with people. It seemed a plausible direction to go, but as his time in college passed, he had a gut feeling that he needed something more, a bigger stage, to be fulfilled.

“One of my favorite sayings is, ‘The less likely you are to listen to your inner voice, the less likely you will be to ever hear it again,’ ” Press said.

Press’ inner voice urged him not to play it safe, to go for it. He loved to act and entertain and find ways to make people happy. He had this understated but robust belief that he had a gift for doing these things – that he “could shine in front of the camera.”

Today, at 34 years old, Press has forged a career that includes a whole lot of shining, and if you need evidence of that, check out the FIFA World Cup game between Norway and Senegal in the Meadowlands this Monday night. Press will be the in-game host at New York/New Jersey Stadium, hyping up the fans, leading cheers and games, delivering buzzy banter, introducing celebrities, and playing off the DJ, injecting every bit of energy and fun into the building that he can summon. It’s a grown-up iteration of what he would do as a little kid, performing routines for his family in the basement of their home in Briarcliff Manor, 30 miles north of the city. One of his go-to numbers was Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean,” complete with one glove. He charged a dollar.

When his grandfather asked for a senior discount, Troy said, “You don’t get a discount because you get my autograph.”

Press plays to a slightly bigger audience now; for each of his eight World Cup gigs, his audience will be 80,000-plus.

In many ways, Press has been prepping for this work his entire life. His athletic background powers a fluid, kinetic grace in the way he moves. He went to acting school to hone skills he hoped would enable him to follow the career of his favorite movie star, Jake Gyllenhaal, and has spent years learning the nuances and pacing of in-game presentation. He has appeared in a number of films and commercials, and now, teaming up with his brother, Garett Press, he is producing a musical they hope to bring to Broadway. A host, actor and content creator, Press has a quirky sense of humor and a knack for knowing what will resonate with his audience. His 262,000 Instagram followers (@troypress) recently were treated to a repurposed video of Press dancing in a New York City crosswalk with Maxine the Fluffy Corgi on his back, both of them with sunglasses, to celebrate the Knicks’ championship.

It’s already had over 3 million views. His original video with Maxine was viewed by almost 50 million people on Instagram and TikTok.

“Maxine is more famous than a lot of people,” Press said, laughing.

Press got his start in the game-presentation field with the Charlotte Bobcats, before landing an internship with his hometown Knicks. He made his hosting debut as master of ceremonies for Monster Jam, traveling the country, amping up crowds as vehicles flew every which way in a sport that bills itself as “the most action-packed motorsports event on four wheels.” Subsequent jobs with the Knicks and then the Brooklyn Nets, where he rose to Senior Manager of Celebrities, Influencers and Culture Marketing, expanded his knowledge of effective in-game presentation. Still, his instincts were telling him he should be in front of people, not a behind-the-scenes operative. His big break came when NYCFC hired him to be its in-game host at Yankee Stadium, where he has sometimes performed in front of 50,000 fans.

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Press has had a 10-year run with NYCFC. It is what put him on FIFA’s radar when it went looking for in-stadium hosts for the world’s biggest sporting event. He received an email last November asking if he’d be interested. Press applied immediately, sending in his reel and CV. A month passed, and he heard nothing. He reached out to check in.

We’re still reviewing candidates, he was told.

January came, then February. Still nothing. He reached out a couple of more times.

Still reviewing, he was told. Press figured that he had just not made the cut.

On the night of April 7, the day before his birthday, an email popped up in his inbox, telling him he’d been selected for a hosting position at the 2026 World Cup. Ecstatic would be a good way to describe his prevailing emotion. Press was partnered with Brendan Dunlop, a Canadian sports anchor and journalist who has a popular soccer podcast in Canada. Their hosting chemistry has been instantaneous and seamless.

“I love working with Troy,” Dunlop said. “He’s a big character guy, for sure. His banter is amazing. He’s uniquely New York in the best way. Any role, any group, any clique, he can vibe with and roll with, which is perfect for the World Cup.”

Press’ first game featured Brazil and Morocco. He makes it a point to pick up some phrases in fans’ languages. It’s all part of making people feel welcome. “Dima Maghreb,” he said into his microphone in Arabic. (Translation: “Long live, Morocco.”) “Vamos Brasil,” he said in Portuguese. He feeds off the passion of the fans, many of whom have flown halfway across the world, or farther, to be there. Their thrill of being there is palpable, and it doesn’t take Press long to be as fired up as they are. His job is to deliver joy and excitement and energy, connecting with people he has never met yet feels almost at one with. His inner voice knew what it was talking about.

“The world wants to put you in a box,” Troy Press said. “I’ve found a way to dance on top of the box.”