The package came in a big cardboard box, two feet by three feet and maybe six inches thick. The delivery man left it on the front porch. It was the holiday season, but I hadn’t ordered anything that would arrive in such a box, and I was pretty sure my wife hadn’t, either. It was addressed to Sean Coffey, our 8-year-old son. The postmark said Tampa. The sender was identified as the New York Yankees.

Sean, now a grownup TV reporter in Raleigh, N.C., was a Yankee fan before he hit kindergarten. His grandfather, who went to his first Yankee game in 1944 and kept score (Snuffy Stirnweiss and Frankie Crosetti had good games), gave him little choice. I looked at the package again. I began to connect the dots.

“He didn’t really do this, did he?” I thought.

Soon enough, I had the answer. Yes, he did.

George M. Steinbrenner III purchased the New York Yankees in 1973 for $8.8 million. Fifty-two years later, the Yankees are valued at more than $8 billion. According to my calculations, the investment has worked out well. At his introductory press conference, Steinbrenner famously stated that he would not be involved in the team’s day-to-day operations and would stick to his area of expertise, shipbuilding. That promise lasted as long as it takes for a light to change, and for the next four decades George Steinbrenner became the most mercurial, controversial – and successful – owner in the game. The New York tabloids called him the Boss, a man renowned for bullying, blustering, writing big checks and and turning the job of Yankee manager into the hottest seat in sports. Five times, Steinbrennner hired Billy Martin. Five times, he fired Billy Martin. It became a comical, long-running tango that was the central story line of baseball’s foremost soap opera, delivering daily doses of drama and infighting. Along the way Steinbrenner was suspended from baseball by two different commissioners, first for making illegal contributions to Richard Nixon’s presidential campaign, then for paying $40,000 to a small-time gambler named Howie Spira in exchange for some dirt on Dave Winfield, the Yankees’ All-Star outfielder with whom Steinbrenner was feuding. None of this stopped the Yankees from regaining their standing as the game’s most iconic franchise, winning six World Series titles between 1977 and 2000.

Late in 2002, with Steinbrenner’s 30th anniversary of Yankee ownership approaching, I sold my editors at the Daily News on an in-depth Q. and A. interview with Steinbrenner. I reached out to the club and was told I had to go through Howard Rubinstein, the New York PR heavyweight who handled all of Steinbrenner’s media requests. I called Rubinstein to start the process in motion. It wasn’t quick. He asked me about the focus of the piece, and why Steinbrenner should consider it, and did plenty of reconnaissance on me and my reputation. My pitch was basically that the 30-year milestone was a good time for a retrospective of George’s tenure as owner, and that not being a Yankee beat writer would allow me to come to the interview with no agenda or baggage, and the fresh perspective of an outsider.

Weeks passed and I heard nothing. I had almost given up hope when Rubinstein left me a voicemail message, telling me that George would do the interview and that I should call the Yankees’ office in Tampa to arrange the specifics.

Now that it was a go, it was time to do a deep dive into George Steinbrenner’s life and career. Journalists typically fall into one of two camps when it comes to interview preparation. One is to read (or listen to) everything you can find on your subject so you can ask informed, insightful questions. The other is to read nothing at all so that you are not unduly influenced by prevailing narratives and perceptions. I understand the merits of Camp No. 2, but I’ve always been a Camp No. 1 guy.

My Boss dive unearthed a lot that I already knew and much more that I didn’t. Of particular value was the stuff about his years at Williams College. I learned about his career as a standout hurdler on the track team, and his fondness of Chaucer (he was an English Lit major). I learned about his favorite history professor, Charles Keller, who once sent him a postcard of a famous Claude Monet painting and wrote on the back, “So it is in life that we must often step back from things to see them as they really are.” I read columns George wrote as sports editor of the student newspaper, The Record, including one in which he ripped the football coach for not winning enough games.

The interview was conducted in the conference room of Yankee headquarters in Tampa. The date was December 10, 2002. It began at 9 a.m. and went for more than three hours. I ran out of questions, which never happens. By turns funny, reflective and bombastic, Steinbrenner talked about his shock on Day 1 when he walked into the Stadium and saw fresh flowers on every secretary’s desk, a custom initiated by the previous chief executive, Michael Burke. (The floral deliveries came to an abrupt halt.) He recalled the pride he felt returning to his home state of Ohio to play the Cincinnati Reds in the 1976 World Series, the Yankees’ first Series trip in a dozen years. (He was not so proud of the Reds’ four-game sweep.) He heaped praise on Joe Torre and Derek Jeter, but also took shots at them, making for days of tabloid headlines. He admitted his poor judgment in getting tangled up with Spira.

“A bad hookup,” he called it.

About two hours in, we veered off course a bit and got into the Yankee-Red Sox rivalry, which was heating up at that very moment because both teams were pursuing Cuban pitcher Jose Contreras. George asked me if we could go off the record and I said sure, and he proceeded to lambaste Larry Lucchino, then Red Sox president. Among other things, he said Lucchino was a phony and a snake and the last person you would want to be in a foxhole with, which, for a man who went to military school and worshipped George Patton, was the worst thing you could say about somebody. One time at a meeting of top baseball executives, George said he had to stop himself from punching Lucchino in the face, The conversation went back to his Yankee ownership. A few days later, news broke that the Yankees had won the Contreras sweepstakes, prompting a bitter Lucchino to call the Yankees “the evil empire” in an interview with The New York Times. I was back at my home office, transcribing the tape of the interview, when the phone rang.

“Wayne, it’s George,” Steinbrenner said. “Remember that stuff I said about Larry Lucchino? It’s on the record!”

At one point during our conversation, George asked about my family. I mentioned that Sean was a massive fan of the Yankees and their history. For Christmas that year, Sean even asked Santa for an authentic Lou Gehrig Yankee jersey. (The lad has always aimed high.) When the interview was done, George and I shook hands. He told me he’d like to send Sean a little something to thank him for being such a devoted fan.

“That’s very kind of you, George, but I’m afraid I can’t accept that,” I said. No ethical journalist would take a gift from someone he is writing about.

Not even a week later, the big cardboard box arrived on the porch. Sean opened it the minute he got home from school. Inside were two handsome framed photographs, one of Gehrig and Babe Ruth, the other of Gehrig and Joe DiMaggio, along with a handwritten note from the owner of the New York Yankees. He signed it: Your pal, George Steinbrenner.

Here it is:

I probably should’ve returned the photos to the sender, in keeping with best journalistic practices. I did not. My rationale was that I had told George not to send anything, and in any case, it would have no impact on what I would be writing. Flimsy arguments? Maybe, but I’ve never regretted it. The photos went right up on Sean’s bedroom wall.

I was told our time together in Tampa was the last extended print interview George Steinbrenner ever gave. As his health began to falter, he gradually receded from public view and ultimately handed the team off to his son, Hal. He passed away on July 13, 2010, 80 years old and just eight months removed from the Yankees beating the Phillies to win their seventh World Series under his watch. I thought about George a lot this Thanksgiving, when we visited Sean in Raleigh. Twenty-three years later, the note he wrote to an eight-year-old kid is on his nightstand, encased in glass.