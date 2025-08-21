If you are a person of a certain age – here’s looking at you, Baby Boomers – you remember a phenomenon called the house call. It involved your family doctor, now known as a Primary Care Physician, coming to your house with a little black satchel that would contain a stethoscope, otoscope (the thing used to look in your ears), blood-pressure device, thermometer and assorted other items. The doctor would conduct an examination, offer a diagnosis, maybe prescribe medication and then be on his/her way.

In the 1930s, house calls accounted for an estimated 40 percent of a doctor’s practice. That percentage dropped sharply in ensuing decades for a variety of reasons, among them advances in office medical technology, the inefficiency of driving here and there and everywhere, and changes in insurance regulations, some of which reduced doctors’ remuneration for making home visits. By 1980, visiting patients in their homes amounted to under 1 percent of a tpical doctor’s schedule.

It wouldn’t be accurate to say that Dr. Cathryn Devons is single-handedly trying to bring house calls back.

Or would it?

In 1900, only 4 percent of the U.S. population was 65 or over. The Center for Disease Control projects that number will rise to 20 percent by 2030.

“There’s a tremendous need to provide care for the homebound elderly,” Devons says. “They are not just underserved. They are vastly underserved.”

Dr. Devons with one of her younger patients, 87-year-old Beverly Bader

Cathryn Devons has been a geriatrician for her entire medical career. Her medical colleagues and patients will tell you that her top-line qualities include a kind heart, deep empathy and the indefatigable drive of a marathon runner, which she happens to be. She will be running her 17th marathon in New York this November, and as always, she will be running for a cause, this time a charity called CaringKind, which supports research into Alzheimer’s disease. Five days a week, Devons wakes up at 5:30 in her home not far from the Hudson River in Westchester County, logs six or seven miles (double that on weekends), and then gets to her life’s work: caring for the elderly, comforting them and listening to them and empowering them to be active participants in their own health care.

Devons has over 250 patients. Splitting her work week between Mt. Sinai Hospital in Manhattan and Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow, she sees more than 100 of them in their homes. A typical week consists of 16 or 17 home visits. She is on pace to make close to 750 house calls this year. That makes 2025 no different from 2024 or 2023 or most any other year that didn’t involve a pandemic. Devons has made literally thousands of house calls over the last three decades, most of them for Phelps, part of the Northwell Health system, where Devons founded the geriatric medicine program 30 years ago. Phelps celebrated the 30th anniversary this spring at an event that was attended by a handful of the patients 100 years and older who are in the practice, which also includes physicians Tobe Banc, Syna Marie Kandarappallil and Kaniskh Sharma. The centenarians – there are 25 of them in the Phelps’ geriatric department - are very much living proof of the benefits of the profoundly personal approach to health care that Devons and her colleagues undertake.

Just ask Diane Volz* (see below), who will be 103 on her next birthday.

“Dr. Devons is a wonderful doctor,” says Volz, who gets a visit from Devons every 6 to 8 weeks. “She always makes you feel better – happier, more scientifically sure and more cared for. She has been a blessing to me.”

Diane Volz, 102, likes to keep up with the news.

By visiting patients at home, Devons not only spares people the stress and complication of traveling to an appointment. She also gains insight into how they are doing in their daily lives. Are they safe and looked after? Are medications being properly managed? Are there mental or emotional concerns that she might not otherwise pick up on?

“You don’t really know what’s going on at home when you see someone in the office.” Devons says.

Recent advances in portable technology allow her to get that much more done in her visits, too. X-rays, echocardiograms, EKGs, ultrasounds – Devons is able to conduct all these diagnostic tests in patients’ homes.

“The volume of home visits that Dr. Devons undertakes is exceptionally rare in modern medicine, for any physician,” Beata Mastalerz, president of Phelps Hospital, says. “It truly is a testament to her dedication and the unique mission of our geriatrics program here at Phelps.”

Tobe Banc, MD, fellow geriatrician and a senior vice president at Phelps, agrees that Devons’ commitment to her patients is “extraordinary,” but says it’s the bond she forges with patients and their families that may be her greatest hallmark. Her warmth and empathy are as palpable as her white coat. A large percentage of Devons’ patients have her personal cell phone number. Welcoming a new patient to an office visit one day, she crouches down so they are eye-to-eye, smiles and says, “Hi Cecilia. It’s so nice to meet you. I’m Cathy.”

“(Her patients) all love her,” Banc says.

The feeling is quite mutual. That’s why Cathryn Devons, the doctor who makes house calls, remains loyal to the end. Abandoning patients in their final days or weeks would be unthinkable.

“I will still be your doctor, even if you are in hospice,” she says. “I know them. I know what’s important to them. You have to stick with your people.”

*A patient postscript: A few months ago, Diane Volz showed the world just how spirited, and spunky, she is. In an appearance with host Ben Meiselas on the popular Meidas Touch podcast, Volz ripped into President Trump’s attack on Medicaid, and decency.

“I taught for more than 20 years, taught journalism and worked for various papers and have been always a great believer in American independence and good taste,” Volz said. “We have a president who has no dignity and no sense of the dignity of a human being — especially one who is old and expects to die any minute.” She added that Trump has “abandoned people” and the concept of a safety net that showed “a concern for everybody, no matter what their income.”

The clip has had almost 550K views on YouTube.

