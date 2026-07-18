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Elizabeth Reese is a 77-year-old New Yorker who loves to read and thinks bookstores are some of the most magical places on earth. She used to work in several of them, small Upper East Side shops, and still remembers the day Paul McCartney stopped in and how gracious he was with everyone.

For the last 54 years, Reese has lived in an apartment at 830 Park Avenue in Manhattan, near East 76th Street. She stayed there even after her husband passed seven years ago. It’s a safe, lovely neighborhood just two blocks from Central Park, and besides that, how can you do better than the Dancing Doorman?

That’s what people in the building, and the staff, like to call John Spiciarich. It started about a dozen years ago. It was a slow day at the door, and a colleague put on some music. Spiciarich, in full uniform, began soft-shoeing through the lobby, a pirouette here, a shimmy there, an altogether sweet and improvisational number that captures so much about the dancer’s endearing essence.

“He’s one of the nicest men you’d ever want to meet,” Elizabeth Reese said.

Spiciarich would always ask her how she was doing. Every single day. From most people, it is a throwaway question, a pro forma nicety that doesn’t even require a reply. From Spiciarich, it felt completely different.

“He meant it — he genuinely wanted to know how you were,” said Pete Steensen, a colleague of Spiciarich’s for 30 years at 830 and 840 Park. “He’s kind, genuine, an extremely sympathetic person. Just a tip top guy.”

Doorman duties were only part of Spiciarich’s job at the buildings. He variously worked as a porter, handyman and electrician. He was also the shop steward, pushing hard to get fair treatment and a livable wage when it came time to negotiate with management.

Spiciarich has an English degree from Hunter College and a deep love of history. He has read umpteen books about Abraham Lincoln and counts Doris Kearns Goodwin among his favorite authors. A small, slender man, he was raised in a housing project in the Bronx and has been a lifelong advocate for the overlooked and underserved, for anyone who is suffering. Some years back, he was walking down Park Avenue and came upon a man who was having a heart attack. Spiciarich went to the first church he could find to pray. He denounced racial prejudice whenever he witnessed it. He was constantly mailing $35 or $40 checks to different charities. During the holidays, he’d take up a collection from building employees and donate it to a fund for needy children. Once, he donated his daughter’s American Doll collection to a charity in Harlem — including the doll that was customized to look like her.

That caused a bit of a family row at the time, but ultimately, his wife, Suzanne, and daughter, Annabelle, came to see it for what it was — the action of a man who knows nothing but giving, even when it crosses a boundary.

Spiciarich looks for the best in people, and treats them accordingly. When telemarketers would call, he wouldn’t get annoyed or hang up; he’d ask them how their day was going and engage them in conversation. Every time he’d visit the drive-through at McDonald’s, he’d slip the person in the window a dollar or two. He would routinely disarm waiters and waitresses and grocery-store clerks with his warmth and concern.

A lover of nature, Spiciarich couldn’t imagine eating an animal, so he became a vegetarian. For years, he’d ride his bike all around New York City. He treasured walking along the Hudson River or in Central Park, getting lost in the melodies of the birds, and picking up any litter he came across along the way. In a city of 8 million people that used to have a landfill not much smaller than the state of Delaware, you could ask why one man would think it would make a difference to pick up a coffee cup or fast-food wrapper.

It’s not a question that ever occurred to John Spiciarich.

A woman who was friendly with Spiciarich once told Suzanne that her husband “has one foot on earth and one foot someplace else.” Suzanne thanked her and couldn’t disagree. For years, her nickname for her husband has been “MT” — short for Mother Teresa.

It wasn’t long after the Dancing Doorman video was filmed that Spiciarich started to show signs of cognitive decline. He began to repeat himself and forget things. Suzanne and Annabelle were alarmed but hoped it was an aberration. It wasn’t. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and the disease didn’t just advance; it galloped. Spiciarich went to the bank one day in the small Hudson River town where they live. By chance, Annabelle ran into him. Her father was in the car, crying; he couldn’t remember his banking information or why he was there.

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Spiciarich’s life has always been about grace and mercy. Alzheimer’s has no mercy. Pete Steensen, his friend and colleague, recalled how Spiciarich would sometimes show up at 830 Park on his off days, or at night when he wasn’t scheduled to work. His vocabulary began to shrink, and so did his ability to comprehend. Soon, he could no longer read, or watch his beloved PBS. He had to retire early. In a moving piece she wrote for The New York Times five years ago, Annabelle told of a time she asked her father how much he loved Suzanne.

“A quart,” he said, laughing.

“And how much do you love me? A gallon?”

“Yes,” her father said. “Very many gallons.”

On a drive to Tennessee to visit Suzanne’s family a few years ago, Spiciarich started to get restless and anxious being cooped up in the car. Annabelle pulled over at a rest stop. She brought out a boombox and she and her father danced. In or out of his doorman uniform, he always loved to dance.

Even as his memory went vacant, and his world became constricted, Spiciarich, 72, continued to give. For years, he donated pints of blood to local blood banks until he could no longer answer the questions they asked him. He volunteered at two nearby nursing homes, hoping to cheer up the residents. Annabelle would write out explicit directions so he would remember how to get there. Just being outside, walking and listening to the birds, and connecting with people, did wonders for his spirits.

“I never, ever heard him complain even one time about what was happening to him,” Suzanne said. “He has had such guts about it.”

The Alzheimer’s continues its onslaught. Two and a half years ago, Spiciarich fell in the bathroom and broke his kneecap. Still working and no longer able to manage her husband in their apartment, Suzanne moved him into a nursing home. It’s called Andrus on Hudson. It is one of the ones her husband used to visit as a volunteer. As hard a decision as it was, Suzanne knows her husband is where he needs to be and is immersely grateful to the Andrus staff for all they do. Spiciarich is confined to a wheelchair now and doesn’t get outside much. Last month, on Father’s Day, Suzanne and Annabelle took him out on the grounds. He seemed uplifted at first, but quickly became distressed. His meds had recently been changed. Maybe that was the issue. It’s hard to know. It’s hard to know a lot of things with this disease. They brought Spiciarich back inside. Eventually, he calmed down and soon he resumed saying his favorite phrase:

“You’re the best!”

John Spiciarich repeats these words over and over, hundreds of times a day, sometimes to his wife and daughter, sometimes to the aides who care for him, sometimes to nobody in particular. It’s never quite clear who he means is the best, but does it really matter? It’s just the Dancing Doorman doing what he has always done, making other people feel good.