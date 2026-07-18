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Ruth White's avatar
Ruth White
4d

Thank Wayne for writing such a heartwarming but gut wrenching story. I am john’s sister and cannot fathom why God created this path for him. I pray for my sister-in-law and my niece everyday that they find peace in those loving memories of what John was and not what he is now. This terrible disease has robbed us all of such a wonderful , caring man!

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Norm Munk's avatar
Norm Munk
4d

I cried my eyes out at this one! As always, beautifully written Wayne! A heartwarming story that we can all identify with, and inspiration as well! God bless this gentleman, he has a blessing to his family and to us all!!

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