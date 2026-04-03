The Brooklyn Nets are one of the worst teams in the NBA. Their record is 18-58 going into tonight’s game at Barclays Center. They were effectively eliminated from playoff contention around Christmas. None of this has any bearing on how Chris Carrino goes about his work as the Nets’ radio play-by-play broadcaster, a job he has held for almost 25 years and performs with the humility of an everyman and the skill of a consummate craftsman.

Carrino, 55, is the 2026 recipient of the most prestigious accolade a basketball broadcaster can get, the Curt Gowdy Media Award from the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. He will be officially inducted in August, accompanied by his wife, Laura, his son, Chris, his longtime broadcast partner, Tim Capstraw, and undoubtedly a slew of others. The Gowdy Award is given in recognition of his significant contributions to the game. World-class courage, and positivity to match, are not prerequisites, but Carrino will bring them along just the same.

“I’m telling you, he’s in the 1 percent club of the best,” Capstraw recently told a reporter from The Athletic. “People who are in the business all say it. That’s how high his talent is in terms of smoothness, capturing the moment and his humor.”

Ian Eagle, who will handle the play-by-play at the Final Four Saturday and Monday, is Carrino’s TV counterpart with the Nets.

“Chris understands painting the word picture on radio as well as anybody that’s ever done it,” Eagle told The Athletic. “His voice perfectly fits basketball play-by-play.”

To listen to Carrino call a game is to hear a pro who never makes it about himself, his delivery marked by clarity, economy and honesty. Net fans will tell you that even in a season in which losses have piled up faster than traffic on the Belt Parkway, Carrino and Capstraw’s banter, insights and wry exchanges make them a must listen. Carrino manages all this despite living for more than three decades with Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD), a degenerative, muscle-wasting disease with no treatment and no cure.

Carrino was a seemingly healthy, athletic college kid at Fordham when he noticed something wasn’t right. His balance was a bit off. He would occasionally stumble and lose his balance, and found playing basketball and other sports he loved was getting more difficult. He was diagnosed at age 23, and almost from the outset, he decided he wasn’t going to feel sorry for himself or ask, “Why me?” He’d dreamed of being a professional broadcaster from the age of 10, when his father brought home a tape recorder. Carrino began to call games on his own, emulating such iconic voices as Marv Albert and Dick Enberg. One of the reasons he went to Fordham was the school’s storied legacy of producing top-tier broadcasters, from Vin Scully in the 1950s to an array of contemporary New York sports fixtures, Mike Breen, Bob Papa, Ryan Ruocco and Michael Kay among them. Marty Glickman, a 1936 Olympian who went on to become a legendary play-by-play man and mentor to young broadcasters, taught a course at Fordham and had a massive influence on Carrino, whose career was about to lift off when the genetic abnormality that brought on his Muscular Dystrophy manifested itself.

“It’s a scary world to begin with, and now this disease is put on top of it,” Carrino told an interviewer. “When the doctor said there’s nothing you can do, to me it was like, ‘Well, alright. I’m going to keep going and doing what I always did. We’ll take all the difficulties and all challenges as they come.’” His life became a race against the relentless onslaught of the disease.

“From the moment I was diagnosed with FSHD, I was trying to outrun the wheelchair,” Carrino said.

As his career flourished, Carrino worked hard to maintain the appearance of normalcy. For a long time he was able to conceal many of the worst symptoms, but by the age of 40, it wasn’t working anymore. That’s when his wife challenged him, telling him, “You have to share this with people now.” You don’t realize what an impact you can have, how you can become a beacon of hope for others who are afflicted with the disease, she said. Carrino knew she was right. The Chris Carrino Foundation for FSHD is now in its 15th year and has raised several million dollars for research into treatments and a possible cure.

That conversation with Laura was a life-changing moment. Another one came in the winter of 2019. The Nets were in Toronto. It was snowing. Carrino didn’t want to risk falling so he and Capstraw decided to eat in the hotel restaurant. Carrino was finding it increasingly difficult to manage the steps to get on the Nets’ charters, and the team bus. Even getting dressed was an ordeal. The NBA travel grind is unrelenting. His outrunning days were nearing an end.

“What if I’m going to need a wheelchair?” Carrino asked Capstraw. “How am I going to do this?”

Capstraw – Carrino always calls him “Capper” - is much more than Carrino’s broadcast colleague. He’s a confidant, and a cherished friend. He looked at Carrino and said, “Well, you’re not going to quit. We’ll figure this out. We’ll find a way to do stuff.” Carrino realized his prideful resistance to having people see him in a wheelchair was making his life immeasurably more difficult. Having mobility would expand his world, and Laura and Capstraw and many others would be there if and when complications arose.

“It changed the framing of my life,” Carrino said.

Chris Carrino is wheelchair-bound now, and at peace with it, surrounded by people who love and care for him, and thrilled that his son has a promising broadcast future his own. A senior at Fordham, young Chris does play-by-play for football and basketball on WFUV. Father and son have even had a chance to work several Nets game together this season when Capstraw was called to the TV side. The thrill went both ways.

Chris Carrino x 2

Carrino has never forgotten Marty Glickman’s broadcasting mantra: “Consider the listener.” Glickman said it was the most important thing a radio play-by-play man can do. Carrino still thinks about Glickman’s words before every game. Now he is the one doing the mentoring, not just for his son, but for a roster of aspiring sportscasters who are learning their trade at WFUV under sports director Bobby Ciafardini.

“Chris is one of a kind,” Ciafardini said. “He has an amazing heart and is so generous with his time. He’s a gentleman in every sense of the word. Simply put, he’s not only a Hall of Fame broadcaster, but a Hall of Fame person.”

(For more information on how to support Chris Carrino’s mission, please visit www.chriscarrinofoundation.org. Proceeds from new subscribers to Coffey Grounds as a result of this story will be donated to the foundation.)