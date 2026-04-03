Coffey Grounds

Coffey Grounds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Debra Gaffey's avatar
Debra Gaffey
2d

In the course of the work you do and the life you lead, you've met such inspiring people, Wayne. Thanks for sharing them with us.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Wayne Coffey
Jim Montemurro's avatar
Jim Montemurro
3d

This such an IMPORTANT story. I love Chris and had no idea of his challenge. I will always support him! Thanks Wayne.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Wayne Coffey
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wayne Coffey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture