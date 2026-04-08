Coffey Grounds

Coffey Grounds

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Frank Coffey's avatar
Frank Coffey
2d

I’m sorry for beating you like a drum in all those HORSE games in the driveway.

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1 reply by Wayne Coffey
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david hansen
3d

As a corollary to your excellent discussion I would humbly direct your kind readers to a clever and wise book by Roger Rosenblatt, "Rules for Aging"...specifically, to Rule No. 6: "Yes You Did".

I swear by it.

Google will probably misinform you on this one, so buy the book.

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1 reply by Wayne Coffey
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