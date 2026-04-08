The most anticipated game of the women’s college-basketball season concluded with a dominant performance by South Carolina and a pathetic one by UConn coach Geno Auriemma. Instead of congratulating his counterpart, Dawn Staley, on her team’s victory, Auriemma behaved like a petulant child, angrily accusing Staley of not shaking his hand pre-game, precipitating an angry exchange and hijacking the celebratory moment so completely that it became a story that wouldn’t go away, even as UCLA overwhelmed South Carolina to capture its first NCAA title in the championship game.

It took two days for Auriemma to offer a tepid apology and four days for him to stop the hedging and do better:

“This morning, Dawn Staley and I spoke about our interaction after the game last Friday,” Auriemma said in a statement. “I apologized to Dawn, her staff and her team. I’ve lost more games in the Final Four than any coach in history. But Friday I lost something more important. I lost myself.

“Those who know me know I have nothing but respect and admiration for the game and the coaches who coach it. Dawn and her team deserved to win, and they deserved better from me.

“Women’s basketball deserved better. My university, my athletes, my former players and our fans deserved better. Dawn and I have agreed to move on, and we hope the focus will shift back to the growth in women’s basketball. The game deserves it.”

Staley, for her part, said she has a “great deal of respect for Geno and what he’s meant for this game. One moment doesn’t define a career, and it doesn’t change the impact he’s had on growing women’s basketball. The standard at UConn is what it is because of him, and that’s something this game has benefitted from.” She asked for everyone to “turn the page.”

That it took two tries and almost 100 hours for Auriemma to show genuine remorse will inevitably lead some to question his sincerity and believe he only issued apology No. 2 because he was ordered to. Nobody knows what’s in his heart but the man himself, so I will withhold judgment. What’s more interesting to me in all this is the liberating, life-changing power of an apology when it’s done right. (And the uselessness of it when it is not.)

So what is right? Maybe the best way to answer this is by calling out what is not right . . . the non-apology apology. You’ve heard them plenty of times:

“It was never my intention to hurt your feelings.”

“I’m sorry you took it that way.”

“If said something that was upsetting or offensive, I’m sorry.”

“I’m doing the best I can.”

“I’m sorry about what I happened. I’m just going through a hard time right now.”

In all of these examples, the apologizer is subtly shifting the blame back on the other person, absolving themselves of responsibility in the process. The problem isn’t me and my poor judgment or selfishness or quickness to anger; the problem is you for being overly sensitive, unreasonably demanding or unwilling to cut me a break.

Harriet Lerner is a clinical psychologist and the author of Why Won’t You Apologize? Healing Big Betrayals and Everyday Hurts.

Says Lerner, “A good apology is when we take clear and direct responsibility without a hint of evasion, blaming, obfuscation, (or) excuse-making - and without bringing up the other person’s crime sheet.”

In other words, it’s taking full ownership of our words and/or actions. Easier said than done, I know. Apart from self-awareness, it calls for bravery and a strong enough sense of self to shoulder the blame. That’s a lot but consider the benefits. Is it an accident that the core tenets of 12-step programs center on taking ovewrnship, allowing for “a searching and fearless moral inventory of ourselves,” admitting out wrongs and making amends to people we may have hurt wherever possible? Making amends is different from making an apology, but both go a long way towards repairing relationships, rebuilding trust and setting us free from the damage brought on by guilt and shame.

In her book, The Power of Apology, author Beverly Engel calls apology “a way of showing respect and empathy for the wronged person” that is “also a way of acknowledging an act that, if otherwise left unnoticed, might compromise the relationship. Apology has the ability to disarm others of their anger and to prevent further misunderstandings. While an apology cannot undo harmful past actions, if done sincerely and effectively, it can undo the negative effects of those actions.

“Apology is crucial to our mental and even physical health,” Engel writes. “Research shows that receiving an apology has a noticeable, positive physical effect on the body. An apology actually affects the bodily functions of the person receiving it—blood pressure decreases, heart rate slows and breathing becomes steadier.”

I make many mistakes, so I’ve had a lot of practice at apologizing. I used to be a chronic non-apologizer, throwing out excuses and finding ways to explain away my screwups. I’ve gotten much better.

Awhile back, we were putting an addition on our house and having issues here and there with the builders. Right around the holidays there was a problem with the wood flooring we’d selected. I wanted to get it straightened out right away, so I called one of the builders at home. On Christmas Eve. He was an honorable, hardworking guy with a wife and two little kids. He wasn’t happy about the timing of my call, and I instantly knew he was 100 percent right. It was terrible judgment. The next time I saw him, I said, “I was totally out of line calling you on Christmas Eve. I’m really sorry.” He probably still thought I was a jerk, but it felt good to own my bad judgment.

I always feel better, lighter, after I apologize. Sometimes, it even has unexpected outcomes. Not long ago I was driving through a small upstate town and rolled through a stop sign. Seconds later, I saw a flashing red light behind me. It was a cop. He asked for my license and registration and said, “Do you know why I pulled you over?”

I could’ve given him some excuse about being distracted or fiddling with my GPS. I did not.

“Yes, officer,” I said. “I didn’t come to a full stop at the stop sign back there. I’m sorry.”

He handed me back my license and registration.

“Make sure you stop next time,” he said. “Have a good night.”