Coffey Grounds

Coffey Grounds

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Margaret Boscardin's avatar
Margaret Boscardin
7d

I do download, upload, etc. and use Apple wallet. But the fella I am with always has a printout, just in case. Doesn’t hurt.

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2 replies by Wayne Coffey and others
Kelly Glisson's avatar
Kelly Glisson
7d

Totally with you on printing out a boarding pass at the airport kiosks! I also have a shadowbox full of ticket stubs from various games, movies, plays, etc. that I’ve collected over the course of my life.

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