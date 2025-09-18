“I Turned $10 into $1 Million in One Week (Here’s How!)” “The Secret Text That Will Make Your Ex Crawl Back!” “This One Weird Trick Melts Belly Fat While You Sleep!” Now that I have your attention, let us begin. This Substack is 18 months old, in which time it has become a blogosphere sensation, delivering insight, humor and humanity from a NYT-bestselling author who is often compared to such Substack superstars as Heather Cox Richardson ( “Letters From An American”) and Lenny Rachitsky (“Lenny’s Newsletter”).

JK, as they say in text land.

Yes, I have five Times’ bestsellers among my 30-something books, notably The Boys of Winter and The Closer (with Mariano Rivera). And I feel pretty good about the content I’ve posted and about my loyal core of subscribers (every one of whom is a wonderful person). “Coffey Grounds” has grown for sure, but only modestly. As of this moment, my plans to buy a villa in the Caribbean are on hold.

I could choose to be a victim and blame the world for failing to appreciate my nimble mind, fresh thinking and occasional turn of phrase. Or I could be bitter that because I have never been a ranter or a raver, and have long been lacking in self-promotion skills, my fate is to live my writing life in relative anonymity. But I am not a victim. And I am not bitter. For about 15 minutes 25 years ago, I had a young colleague at the New York Daily News who covered high schools. His name was Stephen A. Smith. He did a good job, moved to the Philadelphia Inquirer and rose rapidly through the ranks to become an NBA columnist and then a general columnist, before heading for ESPN, where he has become the most prominent, and most highly paid, sports commentator on earth. Stephen A. is so famous you don’t even need to use his last name. He is the face of an entire network and makes more in two shifts of “First Take” then I make in two months, and starting this Monday, will be part of ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” program, too. When we were colleagues at The News, I was one of the sports department’s top feature writers, covering the Olympics and many other marquee sports events around the world, while Stephen A. was running around the boroughs writing about Lincoln High School football and Archbishop Molloy basketball. So things have changed a bit, and you know what? I’m happy for Stephen A. He worked hard and was astute enough to recognize that sports talks shows were ascending and that having strong opinions and being able to articulate them – often loudly – made them an excellent fit for him.

I have never been loud, or much interested in debate, even less so in heated debate. I would’ve been an awful lawyer. I had a college housemate who was wicked smart and lived to argue and spar and joust, like a fencer with a foil. To him it was pure sport and he was a master at it. Often he’d take a contrary opinion just to get things going. My customary response was to walk away, not because I didn’t have opinions, but because I didn’t care for the conflict, even if it was simply an intellectual exercise. ( The propensity to avoid conflict traces to a home life that was full of it, but that’s a topic for another day.)

What I do care for, though, is telling stories. That’s what I enjoyed the most as a daily newspaper journalist, and what I still enjoy the most as an author and Substacker. One of my favorite pieces for the Daily News was about the Hall of Fame relief pitcher Billy Wagner. It was written shortly after the Mets signed him to a big free-agent contract.

The headline was “The Long Road of Billy the Kid”. Here’s how the story begins:

TANNERSVILLE, Va. – Billy Wagner is from a lot of places. You are on the road to one of them, in southwest Virginia, where breathtaking views and crushing poverty are in a dead heat, and where Wagner once was bounced around as if he were the family Spaldeen.

You leave the town of Tazewell and turn left at Frog Level, and pass through Thompson Valley, not far from Criggers and Pucketts Store. You climb up mountains, and switchback your way down the backside. You ride by a field with scores of brightly colored barrels, each with a rooster on top, a cock-fighting breeding camp. You go alongside a meandering creek, and see red dirt and grazing cows in sloping valleys.

Seventeen miles beyond Frog Level, you finally get to Tannersville, a hamlet of 392 people and six roads, a dozen miles from the nearest supermarket. Ten people come into the post office, and that’s on a busy day, says Evelyn Barton, the postmaster. A faded wooden sign by the volunteer fire house welcomes you to “The Home of Billy Wagner.”

In Tazewell, where Wagner starred in football and baseball for Tazewell High, a fancier sign also claims the town as his home.

For so many years, it seemed nobody wanted little Billy Wagner. Now everybody does.

“When you think about everything he’s been through, it’s amazing how he turned out. It really is,” says Erik Robinson, Wagner’s best friend.

*

Stories are everywhere, if you go to enough places and talk to enough people. I wrote The Boys of Winter, a chronicle of the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team, to coincide with the 25th anniversary in 2005. My editor was the one who came up with the idea, and I am embarrassed to report that I was lukewarm about it, thinking – very mistakenly – that every angle of the U.S. 4, U.S.S.R. 3 affair had been explored. He convinced me that there could be a good book in telling the backstories behind the big story. He was right and I was wrong, and soon I was traveling around the country, and to Russia, digging for scenes and details about the players’ personal journeys that led them to Lake Placid.

One that resonated the most was about Steve Janaszak, the backup goaltender to Jim Craig. Janaszak was the only athlete in the entire 1980 Winter Olympics who did not get a single second of playing time. Craig was in peak form, never more so than in the semifinal victory over the Soviets, and coach Herb Brooks didn’t want to mess with anything. Just a year earlier, Janaszak was an All-American and Frozen Four MVP when he led Minnesota – coached by the same Herb Brooks – to the NCAA title. It had to have been brutal to never get on the ice, but Janaszak handled it with remarkable grace and class.

For me, though, the most powerful part of the story came long before Lake Placid or the U. Growing up in White Bear Lake, Minn., Janaszak fell in love with hockey as a little kid, no matter that he was a fifth-line center on a team that carried three lines.

“I spent a lot of time sitting on a snowbank with a frozen butt,” Janaszak told me.

One day the starting goaltender decided he didn’t want to have pucks fired at him anymore and quit. Janaszak volunteered to step in, and a life between the pipes ensued. Steve’s father, Larry, was an electrician. He’d work all day running wires and connecting service, come home for supper, and then head out to a local rink with Steve. The rink had no lights, so Larry would drive his old Rambler to rink’s edge and keep the headlights on, shooting pucks by the hundreds at his son. Then they’d drive home together, father and son, cold and tired and happy. In a lifetime of playing hockey, Steve Janaszak’s most enduring memory is of stopping pucks by the lights of his dad’s Rambler.

*

Over the short life of Coffey Grounds, I’ve written about a kind-hearted hotel housekeeper who found my wallet in a waste basket (it had fallen off the desk) and returned it to me with a lovely note, to boot. I’ve written about what it’s like to watch your daughter win an Olympic gold medal, and about a geriatrician who makes 750 home visits a year and a retired special education teacher who opened a coffee shop staffed 100 percent by people with special needs.

There are many more stories I want to tell. If you are a subscriber already, thank you. If not, I hope you will consider coming aboard so I can continue this work. You won’t get any Stephen A.-style diatribes, or any clickbait. Just stories that might illuminate or inspire or entertain. Thanks for reading.