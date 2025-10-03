Over the last four seasons, the New York Yankees have made 80 selections in baseball’s annual June amateur draft. To date, exactly one of those picks has made it to the Bronx. He was taken on the 7th round in 2022, out of Northeastern University, the 220th pick overall. His name is Cameron John Schlittler. He grew up in Walpole, Mass., 25 miles southwest of Boston, doing what virtually every ballplaying kid in Walpole does: rooting for the Red Sox.