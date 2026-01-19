This is a story of redemption and resilience, two of my favorite themes. But before we get there, we need to go back six years. It is late October 2019, the 16th game of Sam Richard Darnold’s career as an NFL quarterback. He and the New York Jets have a Monday Night date against the New England Patriots. To say it doesn’t go well is being kind. The Patriots win, 33-0. The 22-year-old Darnold throws four interceptions and manages just 86 passing yards. His quarterback rating for the game is 3.6, a number so low it borders on the ludicrous. The Jets make things worse still by allowing their young quarterback to wear a microphone during the game. As the onslaught continues, Darnold is heard on the Jets bench saying that he is “seeing ghosts.” The New York tabloids and talk-radio circuit demonstrate their customary restraint, understanding that a kid quarterback might have a rough go against a defensive mastermind like Bill Belichick.

“This is as bad a game as I have ever seen a Jets quarterback play,” rants Joe Beningo, a morning co-host on WFAN. “The fact that this guy was just throwing the ball up for grabs . . . what are you doing?”

When the Jets selected Darnold third overall in the 2018 NFL draft, he was a rocket-armed, 6-foot-3 package of promise from USC who was so highly regarded that he was taken four picks before a kid out of Wyoming named Josh Allen (and 29 picks ahead of a kid from Louisville, Lamar Jackson). Darnold showed stretches of quality, but things soon went sideways for him, as they often do with the Jets, an organization that won Super Bowl III 56 years ago and hasn’t been back since, and that has shown an uncanny ability to make gifted young quarterbacks regress.

Faster that you can say “Same old Jets,” the fatalistic slogan popular among the team’s long-suffering supporters, Darnold’s career devolved into mediocrity, or worse. He has thrown a boatload of interceptions, and been on five teams in eight years, collecting many more doubters than believers, seemingly destined for a career carrying a clipboard and occasional snaps as a backup.

Except that Darnold wasn’t buying into it. He never stopped believing, or working.

“I know I can be a good quarterback in this league. I’ve proved it,’” he said a few years ago in Charlotte, where the Jets shipped him after three seasons.

With their 41-6 thrashing of the 49ers at Lumen Field over the weekend, the top-seeded Seattle Seahawks are one more home victory from the Super Bowl. Seattle isn’t just 15-3; it’s the home of one of the most triumphant personal turnarounds in the NFL, authored by No. 14, Sam Darnold. Directing the team’s clinical performance against the Niners with skill and poise, Darnold won the first playoff game of his career, and then did what mature, selfless people do, quickly pivoting the discussion from himself to the Seahwks’ dominating defense.

“Really proud to be a part of this team and this organization,” Darnold said.”Can’t say enough great things about that defense. They’ve stepped up every single game for us.”

Darnold didn’t put up gaudy numbers in the game– he was 12-for-17 for 124 yards and a touchdown – but he was a commanding presence all the same, managing a turnover-free game to perfection. The Seahawks are the No. 1 seed in the NFC in Darnold’s first year at the helm. Defensive tackle Leonard Williams, who along with Darnold is one of the six Seahawks who earned Pro Bowl selections this season, doesn’t think it’s a coincidence.

“In the building, in the locker room, we have the utmost trust and respect for that guy,” Williams said. “And I feel like myself included, and all the rest of us, feel just so blessed to have him on our team. He’s come through big all season, in big moments and big games. And I don’t know what other bad stuff people can say about him anymore.”

One of the hardest things to do, in sports and in life, is not get beaten down by negativity and criticism. Darnold is a master of the craft. When the noise gets overwhelming, he refuses to stress over things he can’t change, and goes back to work. When he hasn’t been good, he has always owned it and vowed to do better. Others may not appreciate the array of factors that can impact a quarterback’s performance. Darnold does, but has never used it as it as an excuse. With the Jets he had a sieve for an offensive line, no game-changing receivers and coaches who did nothing to lighten his load. In Charlotte, he found himself in another turbulent, and losing, environment, staying for two years and then signing with the 49ers to be Brock Purdy’s understudy in a season ended with a tight Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Kyle Shanahan, the Niners’ coach, raved about Darnold’s skills and professionalism, and it would’ve been easy to stay in the Bay Area, but Darnold never wavered in his conviction that he was a No. 1 quarterback.

So he bet on himself, signing a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings and leading them to a 14-3 regular season, but one that ended with epic faceplants in the final two games, the last of them a 27-9 playoff drubbing by the Rams in which Darnold had a fumble returned for a TD, an interception and was sacked nine times. Suddenly, the narrative flipped, people calling the Vikings season a mirage. The expression “Sham Darnold” made the rounds on social media.

ESPN commentator Troy Aikman, among many others, thought the late-season meltdown would make teams questions whether Darnold was a legit, top-tier quarterback and potentially cost him millions. Aikman was wrong. The Seahawks, ready to move on from Geno Smith, signed Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million deal. Darnold detractors railed that it was a colossal misjudgment on a quarterback entering his 8th season with zero playoff victories. But GM John Schneider and coach Mike Macdonald were unflinching in their belief that Darnold had the goods and makeup to be their No. 1. Darnold’s teammates signed on, too. Tight end Eric Saubert calls Darnold “a special quarterback . . . a guy you want to play for, a guy that we’re going to follow into battle.” Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the Seahawks’ star receiver, says that Darnold “has the right mindset to do great things.”

The Seahawks are a victory away from their first Super Bowl since 2015. Six years after playing the worst game of his life and seeing ghosts on a Monday night, Sam Darnold is the same standup, steadygoing guy he has always been, paying attention not to the noise and negativity, but to helping his team win two more football games. Redemption are the best, aren’t they?