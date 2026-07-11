Coffey Grounds

Coffey Grounds

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SueShawn Says's avatar
SueShawn Says
1d

Now I know who I'm rooting for in the HR Derby.

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1 reply by Wayne Coffey
Margaret Boscardin's avatar
Margaret Boscardin
1d

Not a Yankees fan, but I can be a Ben Rice fan. Thanks for bringing him to our attention, Wayne.

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