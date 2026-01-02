Coffey Grounds

Coffey Grounds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Coffey's avatar
Frank Coffey
1d

HA!! Impressive research! Who knew? Not me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kelly Glisson's avatar
Kelly Glisson
2d

As someone who spends 8ish hours a day with middle school students, I knew where this was going. Not a single student can say what it is or what it means, but it meant that I lost control of a bunch of 12 year olds when I told them to open to page 67 earlier in the school year. I’m legitimately so thankful there are people like you, Wayne, who remain blissfully unaware of the idiotic musings that the internet spews out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wayne Coffey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture