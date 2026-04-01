Coffey Grounds

Coffey Grounds

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Dr. Joan Mele-McCarthy's avatar
Dr. Joan Mele-McCarthy
5d

Oh my goodness!!!! Am I that gullible that for the ssplit seconds it took me to get to the end of your entry, I was ready to pop a cork? Do you remember the music teacher taught us the poem that is on the base of the statue and the song hat went along with it? That was 6th grade and I remember it to this day and cherish the message.

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Lee Dieck's avatar
Lee Dieck
5d

Sadly, this didn’t seem so far out of reach so you temporarily “got me”!

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