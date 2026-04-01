The Statue of Liberty Enlightening the World, the formal name of the iconic structure that has stood as a beacon of freedom and hope in New York Harbor for 140 years, will be torn down next month and replaced by a 600-foot gold likeness of First Lady Melania Trump.

Twice the size of the current Lady Liberty, the new structure will be part of President Donald Trump’s celebration of the 250th anniversary of the nation’s birth in 1776.

“We’re going to have the greatest birthday party in history, and the new statue will become the most admired work of sculpture the world has ever seen,” Trump said. “It will be gleaming proof that America is indeed greater than ever before.”

The pedestal of the statue will bear the name “TRUMP” in block letters and will be repurposed into a movie theatre that will feature nonstop showings of Amazon Prime’s acclaimed documentary, also named “Melania.”

Trump cited two other reasons why the existing statue, a present to the U.S. from the people of France, needed to go, saying that “the green is tacky” and the U.S. no longer wants a gift from “a NATO deadbeat that won’t even help us open the Strait of Hormuz.”

Besides, he added, “Besides, Melania is way better looking.”

”

(Happy April Fool’s Day.)