The holiest day of the year for American shoppers – Black Friday – is just a week away. I will be observing it the way I have for years: by avoiding any zip code that has a mall or mega-store inside its boundaries. This is not easy to do, given the big-boxing of our country, but the payoff is huge. It spares me from wasting time circling parking lots like a hamster on a wheel, in futile search of a space. I avoid getting crushed by a stampede of bargain-hunters who have their elbows out and credit cards ready, willing to inflict pain if that’s what it takes to score the last deeply discounted plasma TV. And it ensures that I will not become one of those tragic victims you read about every year, the good-hearted soul who just wants to get the season’s hottest toy for their kid, only to wind up being maimed/beaten/stabbed/shot by a fellow shopper on the same mission.

Don’t get me wrong. I really like bargains. I am a frequent visitor to Goodwill and other thrift stores. I am a coupon-clipper of long standing. Now that clipping is not much of a thing, I scan the digital circular upon entering the supermarket and load the relevant coupons to my card. Just the other day, I got a jar of Hellman’s mayonnaise – regularly priced at $6.49 – for $2.99. A few minutes later and a few aisles over, I saved $5 more on a 12-pack of Bounty paper towels. This made me feel happy, as well as competent. The day brightened even more when I hit the $400 spending threshold (over a month) that entitled me to a free 20-pound turkey.

The term “Black Friday” has a long and ignominious history, predating the opening of the first Walmart in Rogers, Ark. (the location was 719 West Walnut St. if you are in the neighborhood) by almost a century.

The first use of the term was triggered by the Panic of 1869, a cataclysmic economic event caused by a drastic drop in gold prices. It seems that two wealthy financiers, Jay Gould and James Fisk, leveraged their connections among the rich and powerful, and the Ulysses Grant administration, to corner the gold market and drive up its price on the New York Gold Exchange. When Grant got wind of the manipulation, which involved his own brother-in-law, Abel Corbin, he ordered the U.S. Treasury to release a significant amount of new gold, ending the run, sending gold prices into the toilet and the whole U.S. economy on to the brink of a depression. (Gould and Fisk hired top-tier New York lawyers and avoided prosecution. Imagine that.)

It wasn’t until 1951 that “Black Friday” became associated with Thanksgiving, after it appeared in a periodical. Not in the popular publications of the day, Life, Look or The Saturday Evening Post, but in the journal, Factory Management and Maintenance, which lamented how many workers were calling in sick the day after Thanksgiving (oh, the lure of a four-day weekend.) The post-holiday epidemic made for underperforming factories, and yes, for a “Black Friday” for management, but the shaming of America’s working class didn’t stick.

“Black Friday” lived on, however, because cops in Philadelphia began to use it in disparaging reference to the gridlock and all-around mayhem that descended on the city with Thanksgiving over and the chaos of Christmas shopping season, fueled by a wholesale invasion of suburbanites, unleashed. The papers in Philadelphia picked up on it, and the idiom was here to stay. A PR consultant tried to help the major retailers pivot away from the negative associations of the term by rebranding it “Big Friday” and “Big Saturday,” but it never got traction.

By the 1980s, the current incarnation of “Black Friday” - the busiest shopping day of the year, and the advertising overkill and angst that go with it – took root. Ever sensitive to their corporate image, retailers attempted to change the origin story of the idiom, suggesting that they spent most of the year being in the red, and this was their chance to be in the black. Hence “Black Friday.” Don’t buy it.

So there is the whole sordid history, dear readers. Happy Thanksgiving. If you are brave enough to venture forth into the Blackness next Friday, I hope you find some great deals and that you don’t become a story on the evening news.