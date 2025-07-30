Dolph Camilli, in his Brooklyn Dodger heyday

If you are a student of baseball history, you will probably recognize the name Dolph Camilli. If you are not, well, you are about to learn some things about him, and commemorate a remarkable, and extremely rare, feat he pulled off. Or didn’t pull off, depending on your point of view. It happened on this exact day – July 30 – in 1937.

That’s 88 years ago if you are scoring at home.

Dolph Camilli was born and raised in San Francisco, where his immigrant parents relocated from the Midwest upon hearing that there was lot of work in San Francisco in the wake of the devastating earthquake in 1906. Dolph (his real name was Adolph) was born the following year, and in the decades that followed the city became known as a hotbed of Italian-American ballplayers, among them Hall of Famers Tony Lazzeri and Joe DiMaggio, and Joe’s brothers, Vince and Dominic.

A powerfully built, left-handed first baseman, the 5-10, 185-pound Camilli played 12 seasons in the big leagues and hit 239 home runs. His best seasons came with the Philadelphia Phillies and the Brooklyn Dodgers, who acquired him from the Phillies in the spring of 1938. In exchange for Camilli, the Phillies acquired a player named Eddie Morgan and $45,000. We don’t know what became of the money, but we do know Morgan never played for the Phillies. It remains one of the worst deals in franchise history. Okay, it wasn’t as bad as the 1982 trade move that brought Ivan DeJesus to Philadelphia and sent shortstop Larry Bowa and Ryne Sandberg, the late second baseman, to Chicago, where Sandberg set forth on a career that would take land him in Cooperstown. But it wasn’t good, and looked that much worse three years later, in 1941, when Camilli was voted the NL’s MVP after hitting 34 homers, driving in 120 runs and hitting .285, lifting the Dodgers to their first pennant in 21 years.

Why would the Phillies, one of the worst teams in the league, trade their slugging, slick-fielding first baseman to an NL rival? Camilli was coming off a season in which he hit 27 homers and led the league with a .446 on-base percentage. He also led all first basemen in fielding percentage. He was making $8,000 a year and believed he deserved more. Gerry Nugent, the Phillies’ owner, did not agree. Nor did he have the means to pay him. Nugent was a shoe salesman by trade who became a club owner via inheritance, and proceeded to operate the club on, yes, a shoestring. Playing in a park known as the Baker Bowl, the Phillies had the worst attendance in the National League for 11 consecutive years. Between 1933 and 1945, they never finished higher than seventh place in an eight-team league. Nugent got what he paid for. So when he had a chance to unload a top player like Camilli and get a fistful of cash, he went for it.

It was midway through another dreary season in 1937 when the Phillies traveled to Crosley Field to play the Cincinnati Reds, a game featuring two of the worst teams in the league.