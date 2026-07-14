A quick note before you dive in.

This one’s a bonus. My first midweek post in over a month, and it’s for paid subscribers.

A lot of you have upgraded since I started asking on Saturdays, and I wanted this one to be a thank-you for that. If you’re paid, welcome to the extra post. If you’re not yet, here’s a taste, then a quick way to join.

Joe Dean has an Everyman name and an Everyman story. It’s the story that makes him unlike any of the 156 golfers in the field at the oldest championship in golf, the 154th British Open, which tees off Thursday at Royal Birkdale.

Dean, 32, is from Sheffield, England, a city known for its high-grade steel, the oldest soccer club in the world (Sheffield United FC) and having more trees per capita than any place in Europe. On Monday, he was one of 12 golfers competing in the Open’s Last Chance Qualifier, a winner-take-all event. The field was tightly clustered until Dean arrived at the par-5 14th hole. He mashed his drive down the middle of the fairway, then pulled out a 6-iron and hit his approach from 250 yards to three feet. He buried his eagle putt.

“(It was) probably the best 6-iron I’ve ever hit,” Dean said. “Fortunately, the wind caught it, and it bounced pretty good. We didn’t hear anything from the grandstands, but I don’t know if we were too far away to hear anything.”