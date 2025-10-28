Scene of the Crime

On a beautiful autumn day last week, I walked five miles in a nature preserve, immersed in a leafy palette of crimson and gold and a sky that was almost make-believe blue. My watch told me I clocked 23,000 steps and 11 miles by day’s end. It reminded me why fall is my favorite season.

The following afternoon, I had a much less exhilarating experience. I took on a mold-remediation project in the basement of our house. The house was built in 1860. The mold has had 165 years to spread its spores and fungal particulate. My mission was not to tackle all of it – just the blackened sections on four plastic shelves where we store canned goods and other non-perishable food products.

It became a fool’s errand. I played the part of the fool.

Mold is a living micro-organism that grows outdoors and indoors. All it needs is moisture and oxygen. You are exposed to mold every day, and so am I. Mold serves a vital role in nature, helping to break down dead leaves, plants and trees. In our basement all it does is look gross and smell, well, moldy.

You could call my project ill-advised, but a much better word would be: Stupid. I have asthma and am allergic to many things. I take medication for it and it doesn’t interfere with day-to-day life (though if I ever rode a horse in a hayfield - two of my worst allergies - it would interfere with a lot). But that doesn’t mean it’s a good idea for a senior citizen to go into a moldy basement with a spray bottle of Mrs. Meyers, a sponge and a bucket of water. It’s an even worse idea if you are not wearing a mask or rubber gloves. I don’t know what I was thinking. Wait, I actually do know. I was not thinking of anything. I wanted to make the mold disappear, and was in such a hurry to do so that I did not take a single precaution. I dove right in, removing the cans and food items, shelf by shelf, spraying and scrubbing and then washing them down with water and drying them with a rag. Forty-five minutes later, the shelves looked cleaner and were much better organized. The jars of Hellman’s mayonnaise were together, next to a few bottles of ketchup and barbecue sauce, one shelf above boxes of penne and eight-packs of diced tomatoes and black beans from Costco. I took a step back. I was pleased with the outcome. I had remediated mold, and done it without spending hundreds to hire some guys in Hazmat suits with high-tech equipment.

Let’s pause for a quick wellness IQ quiz:

Q. What is the likely outcome if an older person with asthma and allergies tries to get rid of mold in a basement without wearing a mask?

1. He should be okay if there isn’t prolonged exposure.

2. He could be at risk of some throat discomfort and breathing difficulty.

3. He will have extreme inflammation of the throat and glands, find swallowing acutely painful and look as though he has a sack of marbles lodged in his neck.

The correct answer is (3).

I have had a number of sore throats in my life, the kind where it feels as if you’re chewing a razor blade. This was not that. Within a few hours of wrapping up the remediation, my throat and glands started to hurt. The pain increased quickly. Soon it radiated to all parts of my neck, and to my ears. My glands were almost the size of limes, but the worst part by far was swallowing. Even a few sips of water were hard to get down. I took a couple of ibuprofen. I boiled water and stirred in lemon, ginger and honey. I tossed in some turmeric, because it’s a trendy anti-inflammatory. Getting that down was even harder than the water.

I went to see my primary-care physician, who took a throat culture to check for Covid, RSV, strep and the flu. I was actually rooting for Covid or strep – something concrete. I wanted to know who the invader was. The doctor gave me the bad news: I was negative for all. Her best guess was that I had an upper-respiratory virus and it just had to run its course.

The pain only got worse and kept me up all night. In the absence of sleep, I picked up my phone and began to google for a diagnosis, which is almost always the worst thing to do. I tapped in the words, “Causes of extreme throat pain.” The results loaded quickly. Within minutes, I was convinced that all signs pointed to throat cancer, or a serious thyroid condition, or possibly mono. Wthe limes actually fast-growing tumors? At the very least, I was sure I had esophagitis – inflammation of the esophagus. The Cleveland Clinic website, one of my go-tos when I am playing doctor, says esophagitis is caused when tissues become inflamed because your immune system has been activated to destroy an infection or allergen. My tissues didn’t just feel inflamed; they felt like an inferno.

Why I feel the urge to immediately diagnosis myself at such times is an interesting question. I knew the moment I started scrolling it was going to fire up anxiety. I wasn’t looking for the most probable, and fixable, reasons why my throat was throbbing, after all. I wanted to find all the worst possible scenarios and marinate in them. Somehow, in a perverse and counterintuitive sort of way, it made me feel better knowing the most dire possibilities, and then walk myself in from there.

I tried the lemon/ginger/honey/turmeric concoction again. The swallowing was no better. Still awake at dawn, I remembered my grandmother’s old-school remedy for a painful throat: gargling with warm salt water. It was the only thing that gave me any respite. For the entire next day, I had a full salt container next to a glass in the bathroom. I gargled with it over and over. That and a hot compress on my neck and a numbing spray enabled me to get a couple of hours of sleep.

The rest helped, but I was still plenty worried. I prayed that I didn’t have throat cancer, and asked God for comfort and relief, but even as I did, I kept thinking how I checked every box for the symptoms of throat cancer: difficulty swallowing, ear pain, a lump in the throat and hoarseness in my voice. My imagination ran wild. I thought about whether I’d be able to say goodbye to my wife and kids and tell them how much I love them. I thought about who would attend my funeral.

After 48 hours that felt like 480, I went to see my allergist. He examined my throat, nose and ears and had me do a breathing test (I failed), then sat down in a chair and, quietly and convincingly, ruled out all of my doom-filled predictions. He said he was quite certain the whole ordeal was triggered by the toxic brew of allergens I’d stirred up with my shelf-cleaning. I got a gentle, richly deserved scolding for being so reckless. He prescribed an antihistamine. “Your throat should calm down in a day or so,” he said. “Just do yourself a favor and don’t do any more mold remediation, and definitely not without a mask.”

I told him I would do better because I wanted to continue to be his patient and did not want to spend any more time thinking about my funeral. By that night, the pain lessened. The swallowing was so much better I could eat chicken soup and crackers. I was overcome with gratitude to God, my grandmother, my allergist and warm salt water. I decided that next time it would be a good idea to call the guys in the Hazmat suits.

