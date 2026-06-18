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Norm Munk, Vic Rosenthal and Rich Reider, circa 1973

The newly crowned NBA champions, the New York Knickerbockers, will have a ticker-tape parade Thursday through lower Manhattan, a stretch of earth known as the Canyon of Heroes. Norm Munk and Rich Reider will not be among the blue and orange brigade that will turn out, a million or so strong. It doesn’t mean they won’t be reveling right along with them.

The last time the Knicks won the NBA title, in 1972-73, the leading men were not named Brunson, Towns, Anunoby, Bridges and Hart. They were Reed, Frazier, Bradley, DeBusschere and Monroe. Norm and Rich were seniors at Gorton High School in Yonkers, kids from a working-class neighborhood a few miles north of the Bronx. Their best friend, Vic Rosenthal, lived just up the hill. They were all born in the same week in February 1955 and were inseparable, a bond forged by relentless sarcasm, a Jewish upbringing and a deep love of the New York Knicks.

For years, the soundtrack of their youth was Marv Albert calling Knicks games on the radio. All three of them were regulars at Madison Square Garden. Knicks games almost felt like a neighborhood event. A Yonkers neighbor, Mr. Holtzer, had a dry-cleaning business near the Garden, and he did the Knicks uniforms and got to be good friends with Danny Whalen, the team’s trainer and equipment manager. Norm’s Uncle Mac worked in the Garden ticket office. He’d get them front row seats when the circus came to town, then would hand Norm $10 and tell him to buy a hot dog or pretzel for himself and his friends, Rich and Vic.

“Uncle Mac was the best,” Norm said.

As the 1972-73 season neared, Rich and Norm decided to buy season tickets. Vic’s family already had theirs. Norm took a job at an A&P supermarket. Rich and Vic worked at a Mobil station across the street. Norm stocked the dairy case, unpacked produce, and herded shopping carts in the parking lot—whatever was needed. Rich and Vic pumped gas for 39.9 cents a gallon. They all made $2 an hour. Norm and Rich saved up. The tickets cost $5 a game. It was the best deal of their lives, even in the nosebleed seats.

“Second to last row, five feet from the Garden ceiling,” Rich said.

Getting from Yonkers to the Garden via public transportation wasn’t easy. Norm and Rich would take a Westchester County bus to the last stop of the No. 1 New York City subway line, 242nd Street and Van Cortland Park. Sometimes the trip would take 90 minutes. It was so worth it. Their pulse quickened as they rode the escalator up to the Garden from the train station. Walking into the building, seeing the gleaming wood court and hearing the stentorian voice of the legendary P.A. man, John Condon, was magical, not because the Garden was “the world’s most famous arena,” but because it was the home of the Knicks. The Garden would rock with chants of “De-fense, De-fense.” There were no light shows or Knick City Dancers, no ear-splitting music or three-pointers, no armada of assistant coaches. You didn’t go to the Garden to see celebrities. The sole attraction was basketball, and the Knicks played it beautifully and selflessly. Willis Reed, the captain, was Rich’s favorite player. Vic and Norm loved Walt Frazier and when they were on the same team they’d vie to wear Frazier’s No. 10. Bill Bradley wrote a diary of the ’72-73 season called The Open Man. It wasn’t just a good book title; it was the basketball credo of the team’s superb coach, Red Holzman.

“Those are the memories that are embedded,” Rich said.

On the way out of the Garden, Rich always wanted to get a jumbo pretzel from a street vendor. Norm would hunt down a Sabrett hot dog. If the timing worked out, they’d hitch a ride home with Vic and his parents, Leo and Sylvia, and Vic’s Aunt Jeanette. Spirited post-game analysis made the half-hour trip go quickly.

After two championships in four years, Knicks fans may have expected the glory days to continue. They did not. A decade passed, then another. The Knicks made the finals in 1994 and 1999, and not again until this spring. Coaches came and went. GMs came and went. Owner James Dolan was the one meddling, overmatched constant, and it was so bad in the 2010s that the Knicks went seven full years without making the playoffs, a span that included two seasons of 17-65. It was only when Dolan brought on a former player agent, Leon Rose, to run the show that a semblance of a plan began to take shape.

By then, Norm Munk, Rich Reider and Vic Rosenthal had long since become Midwest transplants, Norm in Minneapolis, Rich in Milwaukee, Vic in St. Paul. They built good lives and became husbands and fathers and grandfathers. They celebrated their 50th birthdays during a blizzard in February 2005. The Knicks were scuffling through a 33-victory season, but they were all together and rooting as passionately as ever, albeit from afar.

Hopes ran high last spring when the Knicks advanced to the Eastern Conference finals, but then the Indiana Pacers finished them off in six games. Even when the Atlanta Hawks took a 2-1 lead in the first round of this year’s playoffs, there was a strong undercurrent of gloom.

“I was skeptical because of what happened last year and because they were no good for 26 years,” Rich said.

And then a remarkable transformation took root. The Knicks turned into a hardwood steamroller, flattening every obstacle in their path, not just winning 15 of their last 16 playoff games, but doing it with heart and resilience unmatched in playoff annals.

They were down 22 points midway through the fourth quarter in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Cavaliers, and rallied to win. They were down 29 points in the first half of Game 4 of the finals against the Spurs, and were still down 20 early in the fourth, and rallied to win. Jalen Brunson carried his team and 50 years of history on his back and OG Anunoby couldn’t miss and then had a flying tip-in for the ages to win it a tick before the buzzer.

No matter how bleak things looked, the Knicks kept their poise, and kept fighting. When the Spurs went up 10 in the fourth quarter of Game 5, the Knicks had them right where they wanted them. Brunson, the finals MVP, poured in almost half (45 of 94) of the Knicks points, 15 of them in the fourth quarter. For years Brunson, generously listed at 6-foot-2, was criticized for being too small, too limited, nothing more a support player, certainly not someone you could build a championship around.

“Whenever somebody counted us out, we found a way to come back and do something about it,” Brunson said. “We’re going to find a way. Every time.”

This was the quality about the Knicks that resonated the most with their fans, their abject refusal to give up. Toughness is a badge of honor among New Yorkers. Every day you have to fight traffic, frustration, crowds, complication. Competitors come at you from everywhere. Norm is a retired psychologist who was the executive director of an agency that served adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. He looked at the 2025-26 Knicks and saw the same grit and determination and selflessness that the 1972-73 team embodied. In Brunson, up and down the roster, he saw people who refused to be defined by what other people said they could or couldn’t do – the same as the people he tried to help

“The Knicks shine a light and give people hope and a belief that you can overcome so many challenges and obstacles if you work hard enough,” Norm said.

Vic devoted his professional life to being a champion of the overlooked and underserved, a community organizer and advocate for social justice whose work made such an impact that the state of Minnesota honored him with a “Vic Rosenthal Day.” That was just over three years, shortly before Vic died after a long, brave fight against cancer.

“No way I could watch these games without think of Vic,” Rich said.

Chris Rosenthal, Vic’s wife, watched the games in her home in St. Paul. She texted back and forth with her sons, Ben and Aaron. It was wonderful to share it with them, but so bittersweet. “The only sad part was at the end of Game 5 because there was only one person I wanted to call and talk to about it, because I just knew how much he would’ve loved this run and this Knicks team,” Ben said.

Sports have a powerful way of connecting generations, and families. Norm and his son, David, had season tickets for the Timberwolves until they got too expensive, and texted feverishly all through the finals, as if a Knick gene had been fast-tracked from father to son. It was the same with Rich and his son, Steven. Like millions of other New York fans of a certain age, many of whom figure to be at the ticker-tape parade tomorrow, the boys from Yonkers find themselves savoring a long-awaited championship, filled with warm thoughts about nosebleed seats and Uncle Mac and Willis and Clyde; about $2-an-hour jobs and long train rides and the thrill of walking into Madison Square Garden; about being 18 years old again. They have a heroic basketball team to thank.

“It’s like 1973 was a week ago,” Rich said

Norm just got a shipment of Knick-colored cookies from New York. He doesn’t know who sent them.