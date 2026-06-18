Coffey Grounds

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Jim's avatar
Jim
2d

Wonderful story, Wayne.

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Marcy Mostel's avatar
Marcy Mostel
3d

Really enjoyed the story, Wayne. The photo brought me back to my brief sublet with you all on River Road, in Endwell. It was great to see the joy on their faces.

It's been wonderful for New York to see the Knicks back on top.

Warmly,

Marcy

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