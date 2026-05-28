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The No. 1 men’s tennis player in the world has spent most of the last two years doing a convincing impersonation of The Most Unbeatable Athlete in sports. Okay, maybe not in all of sports. Mondo Duplantis, the Swedish pole vaulter, broke the world record for the 15th consecutive time in March (6.31m, or 20 feet, 8 ¼ inches) and hasn’t lost since February 2019, a run of 38 competitions. That’s insane.

But in the tennis realm, 24-year-old Jannik Sinner, a 6-foot-3, 170-pound Italian with blistering groundstrokes and a beanpole physique, has been the most consistent thing this side of a metronome. So it was a surprise to nobody that earlier today in the second round of the French Open, he was a few Sinner Winners from completing another center-court demolition and talking about his 31st consecutive victory in an on-court interview.

You would expect nothing less, especially given that his opponent, Argentina’s Juan Manuel Cerundolo, is ranked No. 56 in the world and came in at odds as high as 100-1.

And then, out of seemingly nowhere, came Le Deluge . . . a deluge not of water, but lost points, 18 in a row at one juncture, Sinner collapsing – figuratively and almost literally – before the eyes of the stunned crowd at Roland Garros Stadium. And that’s how certain victory morphed into a mind-boggling 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1 defeat.

With Carlos Alcaraz, the two-time defending champion, out with a wrist injury, Sinner was a prohibitive favorite to win on the burnt-orange clay of Paris for the first time. This would complete Sinner’s career Grand Slam and, given his youth, continue his march on the path to all-time greatness. Then the withering heat hit him like a mallet over the head. It was 84 degrees at the start of the match, and climbed to 90. No, it’s not Death Valley in July, but in a sport as grueling as tennis, it’s no fun.

“I feel sorry for him because he deserved to win a lot of matches, and of course he was deserving to win this match, but then I don’t know what happened,” Cerundolo said afterwards.

Sinner was four points from victory at 5-1 in the third when his body began to lock up. He had struggled in the heat en route to his title at the Australian Open in January, getting a reprieve when the roof at Rod Laver Stadium was closed. There would be no reprieve at Roland Garros. In the searing midday sun, Cerundolo held at love and then broke Sinner at love, and by the time the lost-point streak hit 18, the score was 0-40. Sinner bent over and looked as if he might collapse. He called for the trainer and departed for the locker room because he felt dizzy. Medical staff took his blood pressure and chccked him out.

Would the brief respite give him new life? Sinner was serving for the match and if he could somehow find a way to hang on, the match was still on his racket. He could not hang on. Cerundolo broke again, going on to win 18 of the next 20 games. Sinner began to play more drop shots, to serve and volley, doing everything he could to shorten points. The left-handed Cerundolo did just the opposite, playing brilliant defense and extending rallies as long as possible.

Sinner battled valiantly, but was nowhere near himself. He bent over on the clay repeatedly. He used a handhold fan on changeovers. He put ice bags on his neck. His body was in full revolt, and by the end of the fifth set, the outcome was a foregone conclusion. Sinner would become the first No. 1 seed to lose this early at the French since Andre Agassi in 2000.

On match point, Sinner tried one last drop shot. Cerundolo darted in from the baseline. He hit an approach into the open court. Sinner could only watch. The turnabout was done. In his press conference afterward, Sinner was somber but as classy as ever, crediting Cerundolo with playing a smart, solid match, and refusing to blame the conditions.

“This is the sport,” he said. “It was nothing against the heat. Nothing against the weather. It was just me. I couldn’t find my energy today.”