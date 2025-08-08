Herb Brooks had a birthday this week. He would’ve been 88 years old – more than twice the age he was on February 22, 1980, when he was the visionary behind, and the architect of, a wondrous Friday night in the Adirondack Mountain village of Lake Placid, an achievement widely regarded as the greatest sports moment the United States has ever had.

Ice,” to commemorate the 25th anniversary of USA 4, USSR 3. It’s called The Boys of Winter, and it has since become (author boast alert) one of the bestselling hockey books in publishing history. I traveled all over the country, and to Moscow, to tell the stories of the players and explore the socio-political backdrop of the game. The interview I was most excited about was the one with Herb Brooks. We scheduled it for 8 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2003, a Monday, but we never got to talk. Herb Brooks died in a single-car crash that afternoon. Returning home from a golf tournament in Eveleth, Minn., a fundraiser for the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, he was just north of the Twin Cities. The highway was clear and dry. The Minnesota State Patrol report revealed that neither drugs nor alcohol played a part in the crash. The coach’s Toyota Sienna minivan left the highway and rolled over. Brooks was not wearing a seat belt. His body was found some 40 feet away. Authorities believe he fell asleep at the wheel.

To honor the memory of a hockey genius who built a team and a culture that dared his players to do the unimaginable, to believe that they could skate with, and beat, the greatest hockey team in history, today’s Coffey Grounds presents the entire prologue of The Boys of Winter.

I hope you enjoy it.

If you’d like to read more, the book can be ordered from The Bookstore Plus in Lake Placid, a wonderful independent shop well worth your support. I will sign and personalize any books ordered from The Bookstore Plus.

