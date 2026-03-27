Richie Alexander loves to fix things. Vacuum cleaners, computer printers, garden equipment - if there are moving parts or any sort of mechanical puzzle to solve, he is all over it. The idea of having someone else work on his stuff is abhorrent.

“Any chance to turn wrenches, he does,” Richie Alexander Jr. says.

Alexander Sr. is old school and proud of it, a poster person for self-reliance. He mows his own lawn. He plows his own driveway. He cuts wood for the wood-burning stove in the home he shares with his wife of 61 years, Kathy, in the Hudson Valley region of New York. You don’t call a plumber or an auto mechanic. You do the job yourself. You do it because you’ve always done it, even if you are 88 years old.

There is no secret Alexander Sr. has to share, no insight he cares to offer, about either his vitality or his ambitious daily to-do list. Sitting in the center of Hudson Valley Motorcycles, the business he started 60 years ago, he is surrounded by rows and rows of gleaming bikes. Next to him is his own model, a white 950-cc Ducati Desert X, the one he rides for 200 or 250 miles every Sunday, accompanied by a half-dozen fellow motorcycle lovers, winding through back roads in Putnam County and Dutchess County and points north, often into Connecticut and Massachusetts.

How many octogenarians are doing such a thing? Richie Alexander Sr., who could easily pass for someone 15 years younger, doesn’t know, or care, and sees nothing particularly remarkable about it.

“I don’t really have a comment about that,” he says. “I just know I feel more comfortable on a bike than I do walking.”

Alexander Sr. started riding shortly after he got out of the Air Force in 1964. A love affair was ignited and it still burns hot. He once biked 8,5000 miles, from the southwest corner of North Carolina to Las Vegas, eschewing interstates, meandering through one state after another, always on secondary roads, and smaller, because that’s what purists do. Interstates tend to be straight and direct. And boring. Making good time is not the point. “You want (roads) with corners,” Alexander says. He went from Washington, D.C. to the Pacific Coast when he was a young pup, in his 70s. For much of his life, Alexander has biked more than 20,000 miles a year. He is not one to wax eloquent about the sensory experiences he has on a bike, about the fresh air in his face and the feeling of freedom you get from being out in the open on a ribbon of a road. He’d much rather do it than analyze it.

“He’s a very straightforward gentleman,” says Vince Cook. “He’s not one to talk about himself. There’s not a lot of bluster to him.”

An earth science teacher for 28 years, Cook has been part of Alexander’s Sunday group for almost a decade. There are only one or two riders he’s ever known who can match Alexander’s love for the sport, or his skill at it.

“He’s absolutely a master rider. Age has nothing to do with it,” Cook says.

Richie Jr., who runs the dealership now and is a professional motorcycle racer on weekends, knows that it may seem reckless for an 88-year-old man to be riding a motorcycle, and admits to worrying about his father going on such long rides. But he also has an implicit trust in his father’s judgment.

“It’s his love and his passion, and it keeps him sharp,” Richie Jr. says.

Richie Alexander Sr.’s Ducati Desert X can go upwards of 125 MPH. It is not a threshold he is going to explore.

”I’m too old to worry about how fast it will go,” he says, with a smile.

Alexander Sr. says he’ll ride until it’s not safe anymore, and believes he will be the best judge of when that time will come. In the meantime, he’ll keep turning his wrenches, fixing his stuff and taking long Sunday rides with his friends on the back roads of New York and Connecticut and Massachusetts, the destination much less important than the journey.