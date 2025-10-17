Pamela Whitten, the president of Indiana University, got a handsome raise from the school’s Board of Trustees earlier this year, hiking her salary to $900,000. Mike Braun, the state’s governor, took office in January with a newly beefed-up salary of his own, to $221,000. There’s no reason to think Whitten and Braun are second-guessing their career paths or anything, but maybe they should’ve considered going into football coaching.

That’s what Curt Cignetti did, 40 years ago. He worked as an assistant at six different schools across 29 years, making ends meet and not much more as he hauled his young family all over the country. Finally, in 2011, Cignetti landed his first head coaching job, at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, a Div. II school in his home state. This is not to be confused with his current employer, Indiana University of the Big Ten, where suddenly, at the age of 64, Curt Cignetti has become the Coveted Coach Du Jour, signing a new eight-year deal this week that will pay him an average of $11.6 million per year. Good for Cignetti that he won’t have to slum it on the lowly income of a college president or governor.

In his second year in Bloomington, Cignetti saw his proverbial ship come in a few days after James Franklin’s sank in State College, Pa. Franklin, in his 12th year, had won 13, 11 and 10 games the previous three seasons and took his team to the national semifinals of the College Football Playoff last year, losing a tight game to Notre Dame. Penn State started this year ranked No. 2 in the country and with legitimate national-championship aspirations, but then the freefall began, with an overtime loss at home to Oregon, followed by back-to-back debacles against two schools that were 20-point underdogs, UCLA and Northwestern. UCLA had not led in a game all season and had already fired its coach, DeShaun Foster, after losing its first three games by a combined score of 108-43. The well-known narrative surrounding Franklin was that he could put up good records but came up short against elite teams, evidenced by his career 4-21 record against schools ranked in the top 10. Now he couldn’t even beat a massive underdog like Northwestern at home.

The time-honored chant that resounds in Beaver Stadium . . . “We are . . Penn State,” was replaced by a far less celebratory one: “Fire Franklin.” And that’s what athletic director Patrick Kraft did five days ago, with the approval of his bosses on the Penn State board. Apparently, the fact that Penn State has to pay Franklin a $49 million buyout for his early termination was not a deal-breaker. Penn State students have had four consecutive years of tuition increases as the school, like the rest of the world, grapples with what president Neeli Bendapudi calls “inflationary pressures.” In announcing the latest increase last July, Bendapudi made a point of talking about how hard she has worked to trim costs and eliminate inefficiencies, adding that the tuition increase “was not a decision that any of us, me or my team, arrived at easily because we know affordable education is critical.”

Fiscal prudence is a big thing in the real world, but that is not the place that college football operates. Penn State is paying a man $49 million not to coach, and it is widely seen as collateral damage of a three-game losing streak, one of those things that happens when you are in the pursuit of the glory and gazillions that come with a national championship.

The spigot of money – mostly from TV – that pours into college football has been insane for a long time, but has only accelerated with the College Football Playoff’s expansion to 12 teams. If you get into the field, who knows? That’s one big reason why there have been a spate of early-season firings this year, as schools, in varying degrees of panic, push the eject button in hopes of saving their season. Foster was canned in mid-September, as was Virginia Tech’s Brent Pry. Sam Pittman of Arkansas didn’t survive September, either, nor did Mike Gundy, in his 21st year at Oklahoma State and the winningest coach in program history.

This brings us back to Curt Cignetti, whose program-building skills are almost as good as a timing. Cignetti is in his second season at Indiana, getting hired after going 52-9 in five seasons at James Madison. Indiana has been a national power in swimming, men’s soccer and basketball over the years, but has been a cupcake for most of the 127 years it has played Big Ten football. And then along comes Cignetti, who led the Hoosiers to a record 11-victory season in 2024 and a spot in the playoffs, winning national coach-of-the-year honors in the process. Indiana is 6-0 this year and coming off an impressive triumph on the road against Oregon. It has its highest ranking ever – No. 3. He has coached 19 games for Indiana and they are ready to build statues of him.

A football lifer who now finds himself with generational wealth, Cignetti is the quintessential dues-payer who must be an inspiration to young, underpaid assistant coaches everywhere. His itinerant coaching life started at Davidson in 1985. He moved on to Rice and Temple and Pitt, then to N.C. State, before landing a spot on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama. Cignetti’s father, Frank Cignetti, is the former coach of West Virginia who hired a young Nick Saban in 1982. Saban returned the favor by hiring a young Curt Cignetti, who helped bring in the top recruiting class in the nation in 2008 and was on the staff of the Crimson Tide’s undefeated national championship team a year later.

In 2011, Cignetti finally got the call to be a head man, at Indiana U. of Pennsylvania, in part because his father had coached at the school for 20 years. Curt Cignetti immediately proved he was no nepo hire. Taking over a team coming off two 4-10 seasons, he went 53-17, and was on his way, to Elon and to James Madison, and then to another Indiana University, where he has made his name, and a whole lot of loot – more than ten times as much as Pamela Whitten, IU president, who clearly understands that college football isn’t the real world.

“At Indiana University, we are committed to performing at the highest levels in everything we do, and no one has exemplified that more than Coach Cignetti,” Whitten said in a statement announcing his contract extension. “Put simply, Cig is a winner. From last year’s College Football Playoff appearance to this year’s top-three national ranking, the IU football program’s success has been tremendous.”

Cignetti’s undefeated team plays Michigan State tomorrow, in Bloomington. He can’t wait.

“I couldn’t be more proud to be a Hoosier, and I plan on retiring as a Hoosier,” Cignetti said. “The way that this state has embraced us and our success in football has meant more to me than anything else.”