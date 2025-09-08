You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.

- C.S. Lewis

I love happy endings. I’ve watched It’s a Wonderful Life 10,000 times and still get choked up at the end when Clarence gets his wings and all of Bedford Falls sings “Auld Lang Syne” to George Bailey. In the closing moments of Field of Dreams, when Ray Kinsella asks his father, “Hey Dad, you want to have a catch?”, my goosebumps are the size of baseballs. Every time.

Today’s Coffey Grounds is about another beautiful ending, this one 100 percent real. I promise we will get there, but first we need to provide some human context.

If you have been alive for a sufficient amount of time (I qualify) you unfortunately get exposed to ugly human behavior from time to time. Sometimes, it is beyond ugly, and spills into the criminal. The other day I read about a road-rage altercation in Winooski, Vermont. The name of the town derives from a native American term that means “land of the wild onion.” The incident involved a man who authorities say was indeed wild. We will call him motorist No. 1. He was tailgating motorist No. 2, then aggressively tried to pass him. Motorist No. 2, annoyed by the tailgating, sped up to make the passing more difficult. Motorist No. 1 finally succeeded in getting around him and then slammed on his brakes. Both motorists got out of their cars. (Note to self: Never get out of the car if you find yourself in such a situation.) These scenarios rarely end well, but this one was particularly gruesome, according to police, as motorist No. 1 punched motorist No. 2 in the face, gouged his eyes, punched him some more and then did the brave thing and fled.

Aided by a dashboard camera that captured his license plate, authorities arrested the alleged assailant the next day at his workplace. He was charged with aggravated assault and maiming. He pleaded not guilty and remains in custody. The second motorist has undergone two surgeries and still has not regained his sight. It’s almost unimaginable to think about the pain and trauma this poor man has gone through. I donated to a Go Fund Me campaign to help defray the costs of his medical bills. If you are so inclined, here’s the link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-ronnie-heal-from-road-rage-attack.

Whatever word you want to use to describe intense, often irrational, anger – rage, wrath, fury, ire – it almost always leads one to regret. Often deep regret. I’ve been there. Perhaps you have, too. It’s neither my job, nor my right, to judge another person’s overreactions, but I do have to imagine that the woman who recently achieved internet infamy (thus earning the nickname “Phillies Karen”) might be feeling a degree of remorse over her actions last Friday night in loanDepot Park in Miami. It all started in the top of the fourth. The Phillies’ Brandon Marsh had just hit a home run to right field. Up stepped Harrison Bader, the club’s newly acquired centerfielder. With the count 1-1, Bader crushed a pitch from Marlins’ reliever Lake Bachar deep into the left-field seats. A white-haired woman in a Phillies jersey had the best shot at snagging the ball but couldn’t secure it. The usual scramble ensued as the ball rolled free. Longstanding baseball custom is that if a ball in the stands is rolling or bouncing around, it is fair game and belongs to whoever can get to it first. In this case, it was a man named Drew Feltwell, who was wearing a red Phillies tee-shirt and darted maybe 10 feet to his right and grabbed the ball and returned to his seat, where he placed it in the glove of his young son, Lincoln. The kid’s joy lasted only a few seconds before the white-haired woman stormed over to Feltwell, grabbed his right arm and claimed that he had stolen a ball that was rightfully hers and demanded he return it. Video clips show Drew Feltwell recoiling in alarm and clutching his son in his arms, his eyes as big as an on-deck circle. Lincoln’s eyes were just as big. The woman looked unhinged and wasn’t going to let it rest. Feltwell made a smart call: he pulled the ball out of his son’s glove and handed her the ball and shooed her away.

Karen – contemporary slang for an excessively demanding, entitled middle-aged woman - had gotten the ball, but her behavior also earned her vitriol from other fans in the section, who booed her robustly. Apparently not satisfied with having her spoils, she stood up and filmed the booing on her phone, which naturally elicited more booing.

Remember the promised happy ending? The Marlins, showing class and a righteous sense of justice, dispatched a staffer to deliver a gift bag to Lincoln. Marlins fans brought over two baseballs to the youngster. The Phillies did even better, inviting the Feltwell family to the concourse outside the team’s clubhouse after the game. It was there that Lincoln got to meet Harrison Bader, who signed a bat and gave it to him.

"Every moment around my kids is a potential teaching moment,” Feltwell told NBC6 in Philadelphia. “So, I try to keep that mentality and I guess it shined through."

The video has been viewed millions of times, and reported on by outlets as far away as India. Online sleuths all over the country are working tirelessly to out the identity of Karen, but we’re not going there. She did what she did and is who she is. All that matters is the happy ending. Just ask Lincoln Feltwell.

"It was very, very fun getting to meet Bader," Lincoln said.