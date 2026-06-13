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Margaret Boscardin's avatar
Margaret Boscardin
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Great story. You know how I feel about positivity. So little of it these days. I’ve never been a fan of pay-for-play, which excludes so many children who just want to play. We need more of these clubs. And thanks for presenting a bit of a positive quality of Infantino; it’s so easy to dislike him.

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