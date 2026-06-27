Coffey Grounds

Coffey Grounds

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PottsyNYMaine's avatar
PottsyNYMaine
Jun 27

Wayne,

Great article on what has been built and the growing HoP community. Let me know the next time you'll be in Portland or at a game.

Steve

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1 reply by Wayne Coffey
Terry Hongell's avatar
Terry Hongell
8d

You always find the best people and tell their stories so beautifully. Hope you enjoyed the oysters!

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