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Gabe Hoffman-Johnson

Billions around the globe are transfixed by the World Cup, and Gabe Hoffman-Johnson understands completely. He was a two-time state high school player of the year in Maine before playing at Dartmouth. He spent a year playing professionally for St. Louis FC. His passion for soccer and his belief in the good it can do runs as deep as the ocean floor, which explains why he would leave a job as a financial analyst for a New York investment firm to take on a Herculean task: starting up a professional soccer team.

From scratch.

“I like chasing things,” Hoffman-Johnson said. “When I hear the word ‘no’ it makes me want to work harder.”

Hoffman-Johnson, 34, lives in Portland, Maine, a vibrant, cool, coastal city that is the biggest in the state, but still not very big (pop. 70,000). He loves where he lives so much that if he ever decides to leave the soccer world, he could be president of the Chamber of Commerce. Some eight years ago, he was sitting at his desk in a Fifth Avenue skyscraper, looking out at Central Park, when he heard that the United Soccer League was looking to expand. Hoffman-Johnson had an immediate epiphany:

Why not Portland?

Soon, he was saying goodbye to finance and heading back home, convinced that his hometown would be a perfect fit. A thriving foodie holy ground, Portland is home to a rich maritime history; fresh-from-the-Atlantic seafood; the cobblestoned, 19th-century charm of its Old Port; and some of the friendliest people on earth. Thanks to Hoffman-Johnson and his 18-member front-office team, it is also home to one of the most successful fledgling sports franchises you will find anywhere: the Portland Hearts of Pine.

Competing in League One of the USL League, the Hearts of Pine have, in just two years, become almost as much of a local trademark as lobsters. They’ve sold out every game this season, averaging 6,205 fans at Fitzpatrick Stadium, a city park that is repurposed into a pro sports venue on game days. In the 17-team League One, the Hearts outdraw every team but AC Boise. They even outdraw several teams in the USL’s top-tier circuit.

The club slogan is “Lead with the Heart,” and it’s not just words that look good on a T-shirt or bumper sticker. Hoffman-Johnson is convinced that in an increasingly high-tech, AI-driven world where we are bombarded by social media posts and spend hours a day tethered to our phones, people are hungering for what he calls “collective, community effervescence” — a joyful experience to be shared with others.

“I want people to convene,” Hoffman-Johnson says. “How often are we together, doing things that make us happy? Soccer has this unique ability to galvanize people. It’s the globalness of the game, the way it is open to everyone. It’s just a great leveler. The culture around soccer is so special and intoxicating.”

Last Wednesday, on a picture-perfect summer evening framed by a stunning pink-purple sunset, the vibe before the Hearts game with the Richmond Kickers was indeed open and communal. Everyone from the police officers directing traffic to the people scanning tickets seemed genuinely delighted that you had joined the party. Much of the sellout crowd arrived well before kickoff. People lined up at the flotilla of food trucks or the craft-beer stations. The merchandise tent was doing brisk business, selling all manner of gear featuring the Hearts’ world-class crest, a creation of artist Hugh McCormick that melds the state tree (Eastern White Pine), the waves of the sea, and the so-called Dirigo heart from the state seal. (Dirigo means “I lead” in Latin.) Youngsters were running around the Kids Zone, playing soccer darts, mini-golf, or 3 v 3 on an inflatable pitch. More craft-minded fans headed for the poster-making tables, coloring stations, and booths to make charm bracelets or get a temporary tattoo.

“Street festival meets farmer’s market meets fair meets soccer match” — that’s how Hoffman-Johnson describes the spirit of Hearts’ games.

“Gabe has done an incredible job connecting with people there,” said Lee O’Neill, USL League One president. “They have a really great atmosphere. It’s like you are going to the home of Portland, Maine, stepping into the living room and experiencing a soccer match.”

Tied with the Kickers at halftime, the Hearts took the lead in the 57th minute, when captain and winger Ollie Wright headed an artful cross from defender Jaden Jones-Riley into the left corner, sparking a thunderous roar, a plume of red smoke, and thousands of people waving flags and singing. The stadium got louder still when forward Aboubacar Camara scored twice to complete a 5-1 takedown.

At the final whistle, the Hearts’ players took a lap around Fitzpatrick Stadium to applaud the fans and soak up their cheers. Coach Bobby Murphy joined them. Near midfield, Murphy walked over to a white-haired man in the front row of the pitchside seats. Murphy asked him if this was his first Hearts of Pine game. The man nodded.

“Did you have a good time?” the coach said.

The man nodded again. “It was a blast,” he said

“I’m so glad,” Murphy said before continuing his lap.

Community outreach is at the core of the Hearts’ mission.

Players regularly spend time at youth soccer camps and visiting local schools and hospitals. Through the Hearts of Pine Foundation, the club has launched the Portland Soccer Project, a free after-school program that provides both mentoring and coaching, teaching life skills right alongside ball skills. On game days, instead of offering generic stadium concessions, the Hearts welcome local vendors to support the Portland food scene and give fans an authentic taste of Maine. Portland has an iconic tradition every Feb. 14, when a so-called Valentine’s Day Bandit festoons old brick buildings, statutes and monuments with red paper hearts. The red heart on the logo is another way the team connects with its home city.

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The next major undertaking for the Hearts is the launch of a women’s team. It will compete in the USL W League and is targeted for a May 2027 debut. The Hearts sold 5,000 season tickets within 45 minutes of their availability. The ethos of the women’s team will be the same as the men’s, building a wholesome, inclusive culture and a brand that speaks to the salt-of-the-earth ruggedness and grittiness of Mainers, especially those who make their living on the sea. The hope is that the women’s team will be a showcase for female sports and a pathway for New England girls to learn and love the game.

“I believe in doing well by doing good — doing the right things for the right reasons,” Hoffman-Johnson said.

Burke Cherrie, the club’s Executive Creative Director, has been an integral part of the Hearts’ launch, taking Hoffman-Johnson’s ideas and implementing them into a team-building strategy.

“Gabe is a connector and a dreamer,” Cherrie said. “He has a gift for getting people to buy into the dream. He doesn’t need permission or even a plan, but believes if you do good in pursuit of the vision, people will want to be a part of it.”

Hoffman-Johnson and Cherrie bonded over a shared sensibility of what local, community-backed soccer should look like and feel like, from the match-day experience to the storytelling behind it, celebrating their state and finding ways to make their supporters feel not just like fans, but part of a movement.

“We’re so fortunate to call this place home,” Cherrie said. “All our stories celebrate that through the lens of the game we love.”

In his years as a left back, Hoffman-Johnson prided himself on his defensive tenacity, on being a player who enjoyed “the grind and the suffering.” He had a grind-free, suffering-free night last Wednesday, walking around Fitzpatrick Stadium in shorts, a tee shirt and flip flops, looking more like a surfer boy than part-owner of a professional sports franchise. The Hearts had one of their best games of the season. Everybody seemed happy. The sunset was straight out of a postcard. Hoffman-Johnson and his team had brought over 6,000 people together to watch the Portland Hearts of Pine, and that was something to feel good about.