I have a story to share. It’s set in a little grocery store in a small town in upstate New York. It’s about an ethical quandary, honesty and the unanticipated joy of doing the right thing.

But first let’s dive into some history.

You perhaps are not aware that this very day – the second of September – was a life-changer in the annals of the United States. The year was 1969. September 2 was a Tuesday, same as this year. It was 44 days after Neil Armstrong walked on the moon and 44 days before the New York Mets defeated the Baltimore Orioles in the World Series. When the Chemical Bank branch in Rockville Center, Long Island opened for business that morning, it did so by unveiling the first automatic teller machine – soon to be abbreviated to ATM – in the U.S. A Chemical advertisement touting the breakthrough said, “On September 2 our bank will open at 9 a.m. and never close again.”

The prototype was pioneered by an engineer/inventor for a Dallas company called Docutel. His name was Donald Wetzel, and by the early 1980s, his machine had made its way to the Chemical branch at Broadway and West 81 St., where I did my banking on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. I spent many tedious hours waiting in line at that place, where tellers were few and customers were plentiful. The simple process of depositing a check or withdrawing funds was much more annoying, and difficult, than it needed to be, until Wetzel came to my rescue.

Wetzel’s brainchild advanced a technology that had made its world debut at a Barclays Bank in London two years earlier, thanks largely to John Shepherd-Barron, a visionary widely credited with leading the team that invented the first incarnation of the ATM. Born in India to British parents, Shepherd-Barron told BBC some years later that it was a candy bar vending machine that inspired his epiphany. It was formally called the De Ka Rue Automatic Cash System (DACS), but the bank went with a catchier name: Barclaycash. It was installed in a branch in the Enfield area of North London in June 1967. The first person to withdraw pounds was Reg Varney, a popular British television actor who lived in Enfield.

"It struck me there must be a way I could get my own money, anywhere in the world or the UK,” Shepherd-Barron said. “I hit upon the idea of a chocolate bar dispenser, but replacing chocolate with cash."