My corner of the Substack universe has been quiet lately. I am not proud of this. In fact, I am rather ashamed of it. I have an entire platoon of excuses for my lack of productivity, some more valid than others. I’ve flown 12,000 miles in the last six days and my body is in some time-zone netherworld. A family member just had surgery and is hospitalized with a worrisome infection. The other day, I got socked with two hefty insurance hikes and found out that my health insurance plan is no longer being offered. Poor me.

But the real reason is much more straightforward: I’m afraid. Not the kind of afraid you feel when you are on a dark street late at night and hear someone behind you, or when you have to slam on your brakes because some guy ran a stop sign. This is a more amorphous flavor of fear, the kind that reminds me of former Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart’s remark about pornography. I can’t define it, the Justice said, but “I know it when I see it.”

What exactly am I afraid of? Well, how long do you have? Fear No. 1 is that I will turn on my laptop, be face-to-face with a blank screen and have nothing to say. It will be as if my personal warehouse of words has been exhausted, totally tapped out, with no new shipments forthcoming. And if I do manage to find a few remnants at the bottom and peck out a sentence or two, then Fear No. 2 fires up: that both the words, and the thoughts behind them, will be exposed as flimsy and unimaginative. They will be banal, boring, self-indulgent – maybe all three. Worse still, they will be a waste of readers’ time. Every writer cherishes his/her/their readers. The last thing you ever want to do is waste their time. My deficiencies will reveal me as a pretender and my career as fake as a game of three-card monte.

If this sounds harsh and even a bit neurotic, you won’t get an argument from me. The vast majority of my book and newspaper work, over five decades, has focused on sports. But my real area of expertise is self-criticism. My sister used to call them “the Nazis in my head,” goose-stepping in formation all over my fragile writer psyche. At this point it’s almost become reflexive for me to look at a piece of my writing and think it’s trash. Some years back, I was working with R.A. Dickey, the knuckleball pitcher, on his memoir, Wherever I Wind Up. Quite apart from being the 2012 National League Cy Young Award winner, R.A. has a powerful and poignant story. He’s a smart and deeply thoughtful man (and still the only big-league player I’ve ever seen with C.S. Lewis books in his locker) and was committed to writing with unflinching honesty, including about being sexually abused as a young child. R.A. and his wife, Anne, were happy with the manuscript when they read the final draft, me much less so. All I could see was its flaws. On virtually every page, I found a sentence or transition that made me cringe.

“This is unpublishable,” I told myself. When I shared that opinion with my wife, Denise Willi, she told me I needed to lighten up and that my opinion was moot because I was way too close to it. Denise has an annoying habit of being right.

The editor of the book, the great David Rosenthal, very much liked the 90,000 words that R.A. and I delivered to him. The book made the New York Times’ bestseller list.

Which tells you a bit about the validity of my self-smackdown.

Self-criticism is my foremost personal demon. It robs me of joy and makes it all but impossible to find satisfaction in things, because it is constantly telling me I could’ve/should’ve done better. Properly regulated, it does serve a purpose in the writing sphere, however, because when you believe your work is substandard, the only option is to rewrite and rewrite, and then rewrite some more. Like a sculptor working on a statue, every bit of chiseling helps you get closer to where you want to be.

Stephen King wrote one of the best books on the writing process I’ve ever read. It’s called On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft. My favorite lines in it is, “The scariest moment is always just before you start.”

Knowing that Stephen King is a member of The Fear Club makes me feel a little better.

In the same book, King also says: “Amateurs sit and wait for inspiration, the rest of us just get up and go to work.”

And this: “Writing isn’t about making money, getting famous, getting dates, getting laid, or making friends. In the end, it’s about enriching the lives of those who will read your work, and enriching your own life, as well. It’s about getting up, getting well, and getting over. Getting happy, okay? Getting happy.”

I like this concept of getting happy, of allowing myself to enjoy the process. I have enough self-awareness to recognize that feelings aren’t facts, and that just because the Nazis are on the loose doesn’t mean I have to give them power over me. I can step outside myself and go into Observing Ego mode, calling out the stinking thinking for what it is. I can set myself free. The choice is mine.

Writing, like life, can be hard. Piling self-criticism on top of it does nothing but make it harder. I can choose to be gentle on myself and recognize that Fear. No. 1 is utterly bogus. Not only have I not run out of words, the warehouse has plenty of them in stock, tens of thousands of them, waiting for me to pluck them off the shelf and begin to stitch them together. They won’t be perfect, but that’s okay. I’ve got a chisel ready. You just have to have the courage to start.