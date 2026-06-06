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Alexandra May Coffey got engaged on the streets of Philadelphia last night. That is not her dad trying to be cute. That is literally where Richard Hofmann asked her if she would marry him.

The precise location was Delancey Street, between Pine and Spruce, a cobblestone street lined with big trees and colonial-era homes. It was not a random selection. Alex loves history. She studied it at the College of William & Mary, the second-oldest university in the country. She grew up in a house that dates to 1860. Her favorite inn, located in the heart of the Catskill Mountains, goes back to 1880, and her favorite ballpark, Fenway Park, is 114 years old and on the National Register of Historic Places. Delancey Street is one of Alex’s favorite streets in the city. Rich plotted a romantic stroll with a secret agenda, a videographer lurking discreetly nearby, just far enough away not to be noticed.

A little after 7 p.m., in a swelter that didn’t want to quit, the couple turned onto Delancey and took in the history and the leafy canopy of trees. You could almost imagine a horse-drawn carriage making its way down the block. Rich is a sportswriter, and so is Alex. He asks questions for a living. He has never asked a question as momentous as this. Pulling the ring out of his pocket, heart pounding hard, he dropped to one knee. And in the middle of the Society Hill neighborhood of Philadelphia, Rich Hofmann proposed marriage to Alex Coffey.

And the best news of all: She said yes. (It was a response that, as far as I know, was never in doubt.)

Rich and Alex have been together for more than three years. They love each other, laugh a lot and are both smitten with their cat, Cooper. They feel lucky to have found each other, and the two families they come from feel the same way, and we were all there to celebrate them deep into Friday night at Khyber Pass, not the famed mountain passageway on the Ancient Silk Road along the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, but an Old City tavern. It was where Rich and Alex had their first date. The karma felt right.

Engagements in the 21st century bear no resemblance to the one in my experience. A few years ago, our son, Sean, proposed to Ms. Caroline McGregor in Monet’s Garden outside Paris, with a videographer/photographer there to capture it on film. Soon after they signed up with one of those wedding websites, had Save the Date cards out, and wound up getting married in a 19th-century baroque palace in Madrid on April 26, 2025. I was more of a slacker. I proposed to Denise Willi on July 26, 1987, with no videographer or photographer, no muss and very little fuss. It was a radiant summer day beneath a stand of pine trees outside Denise’s family’s beloved country home in the Catskills. I wore khakis, sneakers and a tee-shirt from my softball team. I had wrapped the ring in Denise’s grandmother’s wallpaper (Nona Willi had a side hustle, raising money for her church by covering waste baskets, address books, phone books and many other items with wallpaper) and carried it around for months, waiting for the right time. Turns out the right time was three days before Denise was leaving for a backpacking trip in the Himalayas. She believes that without that deadline I might’ve carried the ring around a few more months. She might not be wrong.

You never know when or how two lives are going to intersect. Denise and I met at her cousin’s wedding at a church in downtown Baltimore. I was living on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, writing children’s books. Denise was in D.C., a junior studying International Relations at George Washington. After an exchange of glances in the church and eye contact over a wheel of cheese at the reception, we were finally introduced. I asked her to dance, and she didn’t seem to mind that I was no Fred Astaire. I still can see her in the pretty print dress she was wearing, a striking young woman with a natural grace and bearing. The sparks of a new, unexpected romance were flying all over the place. Our dancing went so long that the band played an extra set. Can you even calculate the odds of a writer from New York and a college student from D.C. meeting at a church in Baltimore?

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Rich and Alex met more organically. They were both sportswriters for The Athletic at the height of COVID, Alex covering the Oakland A’s remotely from the Hudson Valley, Rich covering the 76ers in his home city. She asked him a question through Slack for a story she was working on, and that was the end of it until Alex got hired to be a Phillies’ beat reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer. Rich began following her work and was impressed, also noting that she was a second-generation sportswriter, as he was. Rich’s dad, also Rich Hofmann, was a longtime (and excellent) sports columnist for the Philadelphia Daily News, a fellow who was a big help to me whenever my Daily News, the one in New York, would dispatch me to Philly to work on a story about the Eagles or Phillies. We’d also see each other in the press rooms at the World Series or Super Bowl. He was always warm and gracious, totally devoid of the ego and self-importance that sometimes come with the big-city columnist persona.

One day, late in 2022, Young Rich reached out to Alex via direct message, and an exchange of messages about their work and their sports-journalism pedigrees ensued, and Rich said that maybe they should get together and meet for a cup of coffee or a drink or whatever. That meeting occurred at Khyber Pass, and one hour turned into two and then three. Not long after, they got together again, and that went great, too. Alex loved Rich’s sense of humor and how close he was to his family, not just his parents, but his aunts, uncles and cousins - almost all of whom are the most rabid Philadelphia sports fans you will ever meet. (Eagles games are close to religious events in the Hofmann household.) Young Rich has launched a Philly sports newsletter called The Broad Street Bulletin. It’s deeply informative and funny, and you should subscribe.

“I met a really nice guy, and I think you know his father,” Alex told me a short time after their first couple of meetings. When I found out she was talking about Rich Hofmann’s son, well, Young Rich had already hit a triple and was heading home. Alex had an immediate connection with Rich’s mother, Mary, and really, with the whole family. Young Rich made the same impression on all of us.

“I’ve never seen Richard happier,” Mary said of her son. We could’ve said the same thing about Alex.

Close friends and assorted Hofmann family members, more than a dozen in all, celebrated the Delancey Street engagement Friday night. Sean flew up from Raleigh, N.C. to surprise Alex. Sister Samantha, living abroad in Manchester, England, couldn’t be there in person, but sent her love and a beautiful arrangement of flowers. The mood was festive, the spirit light, and why wouldn’t it be? A wonderful young couple are going to be married, forging a history of their own