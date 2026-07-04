Coffey Grounds

Coffey Grounds

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Marci Greenstein's avatar
Marci Greenstein
1d

What a perfect July 4th profile and message. In it's essence, the message is "talk to people," "connect with people, especially those outside of your bubble." To that message I can honestly say, Happy 4th.

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Geish's avatar
Geish
1d

Not only driving , but puttering around the USA - how great to play it through !!! Teaching us about passion and possibilities-

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