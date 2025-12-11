On a sun-dappled day in Paris last June, the world’s No. 1-ranked male tennis player stood near the net at Roland Garros Stadium, with a decision to make. It did not take him long.

This was in the fourth round of the French Open. Carlos Alcaraz of Spain was locked in a taut battle with American Ben Shelton. Alcaraz had prevailed in a first-set tiebreaker and was serving at 30-30 in the first game of the second set when the lefthanded Shelton ripped a crosscourt passing shot. Poised near the net, Alcaraz lunged to his left, a full stretch that extended so far his racquet actually left his hand. Somehow the ball hit the strings and went over the net, earning Alcaraz a stunning point.

But Alcaraz did not return to the service line. After a moment’s pause, he took a few steps towards the chair umpire and wagged his index finger, the universal sign language for “no.” Shelton, who thought Alcaraz had hit a legitimate volley winner, had no idea what was happening. Nobody in the crowd or in the worldwide TV audience did, either. The chair umpire leaned forward to be sure he understood what Alcaraz was saying. Clarification came quickly. Alcaraz told the chair that he did not deserve the point, that it belonged to Shelton. The ball touched his racquet after it left his hand. In tennis you are not allowed to throw your racquet to make a shot. Shelton still had a quizzical look on his face as the crowd began to give Alcaraz a round of applause, and why wouldn’t he?

https://x.com/alcarazdaily/status/1998415284307415460

How often in professional sports, with big stakes and big money on the line, do you see an athlete overrule an official and say, basically, ‘No, I do not deserve this. Give it to my opponent’?

Alcaraz would wind up defeating Shelton in four sets, then offered a simple explanation of his conduct.

“I thought, ‘OK, I could not say anything, ‘” he said. “But I would have felt guilty if I didn’t say anything. It’s just about if I know that I didn’t [do], or I did, a wrong thing. ... I have to say. I have to be honest with myself. I have to be honest with Ben, with everyone. ... It’s just about the respect we have against each other, and I think that sports, in general, should be like this.”

Earlier this week, Carlos Alcaraz was awarded the ATP Tour’s Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award for 2025. It was the second time he’d won it. Don’t be surprised if he winds up winning it many more times, because such behavior has been Alcaraz’ longstanding M.O. Three years ago in the Miami Open, Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz battled Alcaraz hard in the semifinals, falling by the narrowest of margins in two tiebreakers. Along the way, Alcaraz made a superb drop shot that Hurkacz answered with an even better get. The chair umpire ruled that Hurkacz hadn’t gotten the ball on the first bounce. Hurkacz knew better and so did Alcaraz, who gave his opponent the point.

It seems appropriate to salute character and sportsmanship today, with the Army-Navy game set for this Saturday at M & T Stadium in Baltimore, a gridiron holy war viewed by many as the most meaningful game of the college football season, no matter what the dozen teams in the CFP orbit think (and no matter how the U.S. military has been morally diminished by its current leadership). Go ahead and make a case for the greatest rivalry in sports . . . Yankees-Red Sox, Ohio State-Michigan, Packers-Bears, Real Madrid-Barcelona, Celtics-Lakers. Nothing can top Army and Navy, not least because it is contested by true student-athletes who aren’t chasing big, fat NIL deals and majoring in TikTok, and by coaches who don’t prattle on about commitment and loyalty, and then bolt when the next multimillion deal comes along. (Looking at you, Lane Kiffin.) You don’t enroll in a service academy to have it easy. Indeed, you enroll there because it is hard . . damn hard . . .and because you want to challenge yourself and serve and be willing to make sacrifices few of us can begin to fathom.

For both the men in their football uniforms and the Cadets and Midshipmen in their dress grays and blues, the Army-Navy game is the ultimate crucible of character, a passion play with no equal. At its best, it also is a showcase of mutual respect and even humanity. Clint Bruce was a four-year Navy letterman in the 1990s, a standout linebacker who would go on to play in the NFL before leaving to become a Navy SEAL. Bruce’s teams lost to Army all four years. The last of them – the 1996 game, played on the 55th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor – was the worst of all, Army coming back from 18 points down to win, 28-24. It was the biggest comeback in Army-Navy history. Bruce collapsed on the ground at the end, distraught and utterly spent. Suddenly he found himself getting lifted off the field.

“I assumed it was my teammates, guys I served with,” Bruce said. “And it was some of Army’s offensive line.”

Ben Fay, Navy’s backup quarterback that day, offered his own perspective. He had come on in the waning minutes and directed an impressive drive that came down to a 4th down play at the Army 10-yard line, Fay spotted a receiver, Cory Schemm, open in the end zone. He drew back his arm and fired. “I thought I was going to make a play,” Schemm said. But as he closed in on the pass, his legs got tangled up with an Army defender who had fallen. Schemm lost his footing. The pass was intercepted by Army’s Garland Gay. No flags were thrown. Schemm said it was probably the right non-call. So Fay was intercepted by Gay, and moments later the game was over. Navy players trudged over to the stands, in front of their band and their classmates. They solemnly sang their alma mater, “Navy Blue and Gold,” hands over their hearts. Tradition holds that losers always sing first. Then the Army players walked over to their band and classmates, singing “Hail, Alma Mater” with joy and gusto, also with hands over hearts. It was the most bitter of defeats, but Ben Fay couldn’t begrudge Garland Gay his game-saving interception.

‘’That guy may save my life,’‘ Fay said. ‘’I may save him. How many other games can you say that about?”