Across 10 years and 733 minor-league games, Nathan Lukes has been a Charlotte Stone Crab, a Lynchburg Hillcat and a Montgomery Biscuit. Also a Mahoning Valley Scrapper, Durham Bull and Buffalo Bison. Lukes has spent most of his baseball life being overlooked and underappreciated. Even after he was named MVP of the Toronto Blue Jays’ AAA affiliate in Buffalo three years ago, he barely got a sniff of the big leagues and was back in Buffalo the next year. Lukes was 28 years old and thought it might be time to stop trying to make a living with a bat and glove, and get on with his life.

That would’ve been the practical thing to do. Lukes – pronounced Lucas – chose not to be practical. He chose not to let other people determine what he is – and isn’t – capable of. Now he is a fixture in a lineup of the best-hitting team in the majors, a tightly muscled, 5-foot-11, 180-pound rightfielder and one of the best postseason stories around. If his Toronto teammates, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, sons of former big-league stars, are examples of players almost pre-ordained for greatness, Lukes is the complete opposite.

“I’ve been told my whole life that I’m too small. I kind of feed off that and like to prove people wrong.,” Lukes told a reporter some years ago.

The Blue Jays have dropped the first two games of the American League Championship Series – at home – and need to win four of the next five against the Seattle Mariners to make it to the World Series. After overpowering the Yankees in four games, the Blue Jays have looked decidedly ordinary. Guerrero, who hit .529 against the Yankees with three homers and a ludicrous OPS of 1.609, is hitless in seven at-bats in the two games. The bullpen got roughed up in a 10-3 Game 2 shellacking Monday night. All kinds of things have gone wrong in these first two games, but none of them involve Nathan Lukes, who had three of the Jays’ six hits in Game 2, one night after he suffered a deep contusion when he fouled a ball off his knee and had to leave the game.

It took the 31-year-old Lukes a long time to get here, but all the evidence suggests he will be around for a while. When a late-season slump by the Jays gave the Yankees a shot of stealing the AL East title, Lukes socked the biggest home run of his career, a two-run shot into the rightcenter field seats against the Tampa Bay Rays. In the ALDS, he hit .333 and had five RBI in four games, two of them coming on a sharp, two-out single in the seventh inning that doubled Toronto’s lead. He hit .333 with runners in scoring position during the regular season, locking up a starting spot with a .255 average, 12 homers and 65 RBI. Toronto manager John Schneider has long since realized not to underestimate Lukes.

“For a guy that you forget doesn’t have that much time in the league, and has been through a lot and worn out the minor leagues and been on plenty of buses, he’s been great, man,” Schneider said. “He’s been steady.”

Lukes is from Antelope, Calif., 15 miles outside of Sacramento. He walked on to the Sacramento State baseball team in 2013, following his older brother, Shea, a star pitcher for the school until he suffered an arm injury. Shea was 6-foot-3. Nathan showed up as a 5-foot-10, 150-pounder who looked as if he needed a meal. Nathan said his big brother was “always the better player,” someone he looked up to and competed against.

“He’s pretty much why I am the player I am today,” Nathan said.

Sacramento State coach Reggie Christiansen initially did not see Nathan as a Div. I scholarship player, no matter that he was a standout shortstop and pitcher and MVP of his high-school conference. As an 18-year-old Sacramento State freshman, Nathan didn’t strike out once in the fall season. He was a good outfielder and fast on the bases, and Christiansen came to see that there was outsized drive and determination in the kid. When Sac State began its spring season, the lefty-swinging Lukes was a starting outfielder and leadoff man. He hit .315 and earned himself a scholarship and by his sophomore year, he was a bona fide star, hitting .347 and emerging as the leading hitter on a team that included future big-league slugger Rhys Hoskins. Lukes hit the weight room hard, kept adding slabs of muscle, and again led the team not only in hitting, but in doubles (14), RBI (38), OPS (.932) and total bases (120). Suddenly major-league scouts started to pay attention. The Cleveland Indians drafted him in the 7th round of the 2015 June amateur draft. He hit .282 in A ball in his first full minor-league season in 2016, before the Indians trade him to the Tampa Bay organization, where he stayed through 2021, having some success but never getting a serious look, even after hitting .303 for a Durham Bulls team that won the International League title. Lukes was released by the Rays and signed with Toronto in 2021 and had another stellar season at AAA Buffalo in 2022, hitting .285 with 11 homers, 61 RBI and 20 stolen bases in 111 games. He earned the team MVP but was still wondering if and when his time would come. Now he had a wife and a daughter to consider.

“This life is just rough for families,” Lukes said. “The amount of travel . . . I just felt like I wasn’t really giving my family what they really needed. They’ve been giving me all the support in the world, but I felt like it was my time to give support to them.”

Lukes went north with the big club out of spring training in 2023, and made his major-league debut as a pinch-runner early in the season. He picked up his first hit off the Orioles’ Dean Kremer on May 21, but only had 31 plate appearances all year and found himself back in Buffalo, and didn’t get any extended playing time until September of 2024, when the Jays, with no shot at the postseason, ran Lukes out there every day. He hit .303 and showed some pop and played well in the field. Schneider was impressed, and that opinion has only been reinforced in 2025. The Blue Jays are in a tight spot against the Mariners, no doubt, but they’ve found themselves a quality rightfielder. Ten years into his professional journey, Nathan Lukes’ belief in himself has been rewarded in a big way. His days as a Biscuit and Scrapper and Hillcat are done.

“He’s a baseball player and he understands how to win, and I think the more guys you have like that, the better off your team is going to be,” Schneider said. “There’s not really much he can’t do. He’s coming into his own as a big-leaguer.”