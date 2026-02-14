History was demolished on a Thursday afternoon in Philadelphia a few weeks ago, per the orders of the president of the United States and his Secretary of the Interior, Doug Burgum. The instruments of destruction were wrenches and crowbars, wielded by workers for the National Park Service. One by one, they took down exhibits at The President’s House, the former residence of George Washington, just down a cobblestone street from Independence Hall and within whipping distance of the Liberty Bell. The exhibits were a commemoration of the lives of Washington’s nine enslaved people, an honest reckoning of how Africans were stolen from their homeland, herded onto slave ships and shipped to America, where they provided free labor to wealthy white people and quickly discovered that life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness did not apply to them.

The exhibits were deemed by the president to “inappropriately disparage” our Founding Fathers, and focus too negatively on this country’s legacy of systemic racism. It’s an interesting way to usher in Black History Month.

Here is what the president wrote in one of his gazillion executive orders last March:

Over the past decade, Americans have witnessed a concerted and widespread effort to rewrite our Nation’s history, replacing objective facts with a distorted narrative driven by ideology rather than truth. This revisionist movement seeks to undermine the remarkable achievements of the United States by casting its founding principles and historical milestones in a negative light. Under this historical revision, our Nation’s unparalleled legacy of advancing liberty, individual rights, and human happiness is reconstructed as inherently racist, sexist, oppressive, or otherwise irredeemably flawed. Rather than fostering unity and a deeper understanding of our shared past, the widespread effort to rewrite history deepens societal divides and fosters a sense of national shame, disregarding the progress America has made and the ideals that continue to inspire millions around the globe.

This president, as we know, has never let little things like facts or truth get in the way of his narrative. He declared the crowd at his first inauguration to be the largest in American history, no matter that President Barack Obama’s turnout made his look like a gaggle of people on a streetcorner. On January 6, 2021, he incited an angry mob and told his supporters to “fight like hell” to save their country, and after the predictable storming of the Capitol and a deadly insurrection ensued, he said he was all about peace. And, of course, he has been screaming about the “rigged” 2020 election for more than five years even though he lost and there is not a shred of evidence to the contrary.

The offending exhibits at the President’s House included two entitled “Life Under Slavery” and “The Dirty Business of Slavery.” In the former, the ‘disparaging’ content had references to whipping, deprivation of food and clothing, as well as beatings, torture and rape. Another exhibit featured artwork showing Washington signing the Fugitive Slave Act, his quill and elegant shirt cuffs in the foreground and a posse of white men with clubs and guns shooting at four slaves in the background. The president didn’t think this was a good look for the land of the free and the home of the brave, and because he believes he has the power to do and say whatever he wants, unconstrained by Congress, law or moral rectitude, he decided he’d make it go away. He did just that, with a single stroke of his wannabe-dictator pen.

But then, would you expect anything different from a man who would post an image of Barack and Michelle Obama as apes on social media, and then refuse to apologize or even acknowledge that it was a mistake? Or who would turn DEI into the three most evil letters (at least this side of ICE) in the alphabet? The National Park Service used to offer free admission to park visitors on Martin Luther King Day. This president saw no reason to celebrate King in such a way, so he stopped it. Do you know one of the days you can get into national parks for free?

Donald Trump’s birthday.

The unrepentant racists in the MAGA crowd no doubt regard the demo job on The President’s House on Independence Mall as a righteous step to taking our country back, whatever that means. George Washington’s birthday is next week, February 22. He was the commander of the Continental Army, president of the Constitutional Convention, our first president. He was also a slaveowner, as were fellow Founders Benjamin Franklin and John Adams. You can’t wipe that away with an executive order, or bluster, or threats. Life is complicated. Wisdom comes from understanding that, and learning from it. The exhibits in The President’s House are gone, but the truth is unmoved.

“History is not merely a collection of celebrated moments,” said Catherine Hicks, president of the NAACP Philadelphia Branch, told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “This action is a disservice to our city, our nation and denies future generations the chance to learn from our history, fostering an environment of ignorance rather than understanding.”