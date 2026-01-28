Without doubt, Bill Belichick is one of the most irascible, truculent and altogether surly human beings ever to wear a hoodie on a sideline. His reputation took a big hit in his first year as the coach of the University of North Carolina, a season that was an abject disaster, one that also made him a laughingstock, his career direction seemingly hijacked by Jordon Hudson, his girlfriend who is roughly a half-century younger than 73-year-old Coach Hoodie

There is also no doubt that Belichick is one of the greatest football minds in the history of the sport. He won a record eight Super Bowls, two as defensive coordinator for the New York Giants and six as the coach of the New England Patriots, and an NFL-record 17 division titles in his 24 years at the helm of the Patriots. His 333 career victories (playoffs included) trail only Don Shula (347) in NFL annals. You would think such credentials would make him a lock for a first-ballot induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

But you would be wrong.

You would be right, however, if you regard the Hall’s voting process to be farcical, political and vindictive. In balloting that took place earlier this month, ESPN reported that Belichick failed to get the required 40 out of 50 votes needed for induction.

“What does a guy have to do?” Belichick said to an associate, according to ESPN.