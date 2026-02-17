You probably didn’t know Vic Rosenthal. You’ve probably never even heard of him. That’s not your fault, but it is your loss. Today would’ve been Vic’s 71st birthday. One of the things that sucks about getting older is that funerals and memorial services come at you with ever-greater frequency, often without warning. Vic gave us warning, because he battled bladder cancer for years, right to the end almost three years ago. It didn’t make his passing any easier.

You know those shopworn words that are so often trotted out when people die, how they made the world a better place? That is exactly what Vic did, not just by virtue of his character, or because he was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. It was, quite literally, his job. He spent the first part of his career tirelessly advocating for the aged and disabled in New York, pushing hard for nursing home reform and holding people accountable. Then he and his family moved to St. Paul, where Vic was just as tireless as a community organizer and champion for social justice, as executive director of an organization called Jewish Community Action. Vic’s ancestors were Jewish immigrants who fled Russian persecution. All people who were on the margins of society or discriminated against were guaranteed to have him in their corner. If ICE had stormed into Minneapolis when Vic was alive, I promise you he would’ve been leading the charge against the excesses and thuggery.

Was it just a coincidence that St. Paul mayor Melvin Carter declared March 18, 2023 - shortly before his passing - “Victor Rosenthal Day”? No, it was not.

“Vic’s tenacity and unflagging spirit have always been accompanied by a total inability to hear the word no or stop fighting for justice, in spite of any political environment, inclement weather, illness, or (being told no in the past),” the mayor wrote.

Today is sad for me, thinking about this beautiful man who is no longer with us. But somehow it is a hopeful day, too, because no matter what vile notions Stephen Miller and the MAGATs have about what a true American is, Vic would’ve never backed down. They would’ve called him a Radical Lunatic Leftist and a Socialist, a Menace looking to sabotage America’s calling to be the greatest, whitest Christian nation the Lord ever made. Vic was none of those things. He was a smart, insanely committed, deeply moral man who saw goodness and dignity in everyone. That’s not so radical, is it?

Here’s what I wrote to honor Vic’s life at a memorial service in April 2023 at Mt. Zion Temple in St. Paul:

The operative noun for what you are about to hear is “eulogy.” Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines it as “a commendatory oration or writing especially in honor of one deceased.” Its second definition is “high praise.” You are going to get both, for no extra charge.

Vic would not be happy with what I am about to share with you. He never wanted it to be about him. The world is overflowing with people who have turned self-promotion into an art form, who have gotten rich and famous with check-me-out antics and off-the-charts grandiosity. Vic would’ve made a terrible Kardashian. He wanted the focus always to be on the greater cause, on the people who were on the front lines, the people who he devoted his whole life to giving voice to.

I met Vic a half-century ago, on the third floor of Cleveland Hall on the campus of what was then known as SUNY Binghamton. He was lean and dark and handsome, a Jewish kid from Yonkers. I was a Christian kid from Long Island– one whose knowledge of Judaism was so skimpy that Vic had to explain to me what the High Holy Days were. I remember asking him about the necklace he was wearing, as I’d never seen anything like it before.

“It’s a chai,” he said.

“What’s a chai?” I asked.

“It’s a Hebrew word for ‘life.’”

The next time I saw him in the Cleveland Hall lounge, I waved and said, “Chai, how you doing?”

Vic smiled. I kept this pathetic joke going for years. One of the next Hebrew words I learned was “goy.” I was a hopeless goy. When I learned Vic’s middle initial was H, I asked if it stood for Hebrew.

No, it stands for Howard, he said.

He indulged my sophomoric humor and laughed. Vic loved to laugh. He loved The Honeymooners and introduced me to the Marx Brothers, but laughed most of all at himself. When we first met, he told me, with almost perverse pride, that he graduated from Gorton High School, one of the worst schools in America. On the way to an intramural basketball playoff game one cold, snowy night, Vic was at the wheel on an icy overpass when his car skidded into a 360-degree spinout. Halfway through, at about the 180 mark, Vic turned and said, “Pretty normal.” The car ended up on a shoulder, and we were okay, and we finally got to the game, which we somehow won. That was important. We loved sports. We both worshipped Mickey Mantle and rooted for the Yankees and Knicks. We played intramural softball and soccer and had a good bowling team with a totally gross name - Toe Jam (you can blame Vic for that.) He was by far the best bowler on the Toe Jam squad, our cleanup hitter, though, true to form, he made it out like we were all on the same level.

When Vic and I lived off-campus together, we’d have regular Sunday night outings to the laundromat. We’d load up on quarters and Tide, and while our clothes got laundered, we’d talk about coursework and girls and Walt Frazier, the Knicks’ star guard, or President Richard Nixon, who was being dogged at the time by two reporters from the Washington Post named Woodward and Bernstein. Vic was better at laundry than me, and way better at folding. We’d go to the diner across the street. It was called The Spot. We called it The Stain. When I randomly mentioned The Stain to him a few months before he passed, he said, “Let’s go.”

In the summer before my senior year, I stayed in Binghamton to take classes and Vic went home to work before we embarked on a six-week cross-country trip. When it was time to say goodbye, for all of four weeks, we hugged alongside his green Dodge Dart and as he pulled out of the driveway, I ran behind the house and cried.

An even more indelible memory –no tears this time – was when Vic visited me at my apartment in the Upper West Side after another cross -country trip. This one didn’t include me. “I met somebody I really like,” he said. I started firing questions at him. What’s her name? How did you meet? Where is she from? When will you see her again? Vic spoke about this woman with pure rapture. Her name was Chris Sathrum and she was a Minnesota farm girl from a metropolis called West Concord (pop. 851), in Dodge County in the southeastern corner of the state, not far from Hayfield and Blooming Prairie. No, Vic was not in Yonkers anymore. They met at Jenny Lake in the Grand Tetons in Wyoming. Vic was completely, hopelessly smitten.

And do you know what changed in 42 years of marriage?

Nothing. Not one thing. I loved to tease him about how much he overachieved in the spousal department. “You don’t have to tell me,” he’d say.

Vic and Chris got married two years later, and loved each other so much they did it twice: once in New Jersey and once in St. Paul. I got to learn another Hebrew word and helped to hold up the chuppa. Their starter apartment in Fort Lee, New Jersey was a second-floor unit in a house with a cranky landlord and a mean German shepherd named Colonel on the first floor. Chris was getting her master’s in social work and Vic was running an advocacy group for nursing home residents and after a few busy years, Chris got pregnant and Vic asked me months ahead of a time if they could come to my apartment in the city when her labor started, so they would be closer to the hospital where the baby would be born – Beth Israel on East 14th St. Vic was an organizer even when it came to childbirth; he was taking no chances on George Washington Bridge traffic. The day Chris started to go into labor – April 23, 1984 – Vic called and told me they were on their way to my apartment. They rushed into the city, and Chris lied down in a bedroom and waited it out. When the contractions came closer, the doctor said it was time. I went and got Vic’s car – a yellow Dodge Colt, a truly sketchy vehicle with a manual transmission I taught Vic how to use. He escorted Chris downstairs and into the car. I said, “I’ll drive, you take care of Chris.” Vic said, “No, I am driving.” I tried to talk him out of it. He wasn’t budging. I got in the back seat, and let me tell you, the miracle wasn’t the birth; it was that we made it to Beth Israel alive. Vic drove like a maniac, down the West Side Highway, weaving in and out, passing trucks and buses on the right as we went crosstown on 14th St. When we arrived, my white knuckles and I moved into the driver’s seat and Vic took Chris into Beth Israel, and some hours later, he called with the greatest news of his life: Chris had given birth to a beautiful, healthy baby boy . . Benjamin Howard Rosenthal. Four years later came an equally blessed event: the birth of Aaron John Rosenthal, which somehow took place without my assistance. I hope it was a better ride to the hospital, but doubt it.

There are people who will follow me to speak of Vic’s towering professional achievements, as a community organizer and fighter for the disenfranchised, but for me, as a friend, his greatness was his every day heart and soul, which he poured into Chris and Ben and Aaron, and his daughter-in-laws, Megan and Florencia, and his grandchildren, Harper and Henry, and Baby Rio Vic, who he never met but carries his name and his spirit. You will never meet anybody with a deeper love and commitment to his family, or anybody with more loyalty. Loyalty defined Vic. His specialty was showing up, with all of those passions of his, every . . . single . . . day. In 50 years he never missed calling me on my birthday. He reached out to me more than I did to him, and he never kept score. He knew I was prone to isolation and to lapse into writer’s neuroses, and he’d always have a way of getting past the minutiae of life and ask me, “Are you taking care of yourself?” If I didn’t answer truthfully, he’d always know it, and gently – but firmly – urge me to do better.

I could keep this going for another two hours, but I don’t want to incur the wrath of Rabbi Spilker. I want to close by sharing another Hebrew word I’ve learned: Bashert. It means meant to be. I think it was bashert that brought Vic to the third floor of Cleveland Hall in 1973. It was definitely bashert that brought Vic and Chris Sathrum to Jenny Lake at the same time five years later. It was bashert that Vic did the work he was so brilliant at, work that, yes, made this world a measurably better, more just place.