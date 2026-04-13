Coffey Grounds

Coffey Grounds

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Terry Hongell's avatar
Terry Hongell
3d

Alex is a wonderful writer and you and Denise are welcome to brag all you want.

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1 reply by Wayne Coffey
Mary Lynn Pearlman's avatar
Mary Lynn Pearlman
3d

This story catches me on so many levels… well done

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