Today we depart from our usual programming to talk about writing and self-knowledge and having the courage to chase your dreams. Please join me.

The word meretricious means “gaudy” or “excessively showy.” It can be applied to costume jewelry or a tricked-out sports car or anything else that tries too hard to draw attention to itself. Writing for my college newspaper a few years – or was it decades? – ago, I went out of my way to use “meretricious” in an article. I don’t recall the context, but I can tell you what my motivation was.

I wanted to show off. I wanted to look smart, dazzling readers with my polysyllabic vocabulary and command of obscure words. It was my own effort to try too hard, and to embarrass myself in the process.

Two hallmarks of good writing are economy and clarity. Perhaps the cornerstone rule of The Elements of Style, Strunk and White’s classic instructional book, is the one that states: “Omit needless words.”

The authors go on:

Vigorous writing is concise. A sentence should contain no unnecessary words, a paragraph no unnecessary sentences, for the same reason that a drawing should have no unnecessary lines and a machine no unnecessary parts. This requires not that the writer make all his sentences short, or that he avoid all detail and treat his subjects only in outline, but that he make every word tell.

A corollary to this rule is to avoid what I did in trotting out “meretricious,” i.e.grandstanding. Apart from insulting the reader, all grandstanding does is clog up the flow and muddy the narrative waters. It is a telltale sign of an insecure writer who feels compelled to inject himself or herself into the story. I should know, because I did it for way too long.

This morning brought a fresh reminder of what a joy it is to read the work of a writer who never tries too hard, who stays out of the way and lets the story tell itself. It came as I read about the 2025 winners of the National Headliner Awards, a journalism contest that goes back almost a century. One of the honorees in the feature writing category was Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. She is my daughter. You may find it insufferable when a parent brags about his/her kid, but I hope you will cut me a bit of slack here.

Alex is a young journalist who already has a shelf full of awards and distinctions, among them having her work included in the Best American Sports Writing anthologies in back-to-back years (that’s two more times than her father, if you are scoring at home). Awards are nice, but what I am most proud about is how Alex continually finds fresh stories and tells them with a clear, spare voice and an understated elegance. She honors the people and places she writes about with the thoroughness of her reporting and the care she takes in listening.

Coming out of The College of William & Mary, Alex knew she wanted to write but wasn’t sure what direction to take it. She had a couple of PR internships and then got hired to work in the communications department of the Baseball Hall of Fame. From there she joined the Seattle Mariners’ baseball information department. It was a turning point in her life because with each unfulfilled day, Alex came to realize that she did not want to do public relations. She wanted to be a storyteller. She wanted work that would reward her curiosity and creativity and her ability to connect with people in a deep, authentic way. So she quit her job, worked as a barista and in a hair salon, and started to freelance. She reached out to Jon Wertheim, of Sports Illustrated and 60 Minutes fame, who also started in PR. Jon basically told her, “You can do this.” Alex bet on herself and won big.

One piece that earned Alex the National Headliners Award was a poignant story about the people trying to save the iconic but decaying Philadelphia gym once owned by the late heavyweight champion, Joe Frazier. Another was about a young basketball coach. It wasn’t easy to write. Alex Coffey did it beautifully. This is how she began:

WASHINGTON — When Pat Behan watches a Bucknell basketball game, his wife, Nataly, likes to look at his eyes. She can still see the intensity. They dart from his TV to his computer, to his TV, to his computer, as he dictates observations.

On a recent Saturday, Bucknell was playing American University in an arena two miles away. Behan was stretched out on his bed. A feeding tube was in his stomach, and two breathing tubes were in his throat.

An oxygen concentrator hummed in the background. A nearby monitor kept track of his pulse, beeping and flashing whenever his levels dropped below 90.

Five people (and one dog) were crammed inside this tiny D.C. apartment. Their mission: to keep Pat Behan alive. In May 2022, he was diagnosed with ALS at age 34. Since then, he has lost control of his muscles. He cannot move his hands or feet. He cannot smile or frown.

But his eyes and his mind have been spared, so he uses them. To coach.

(The story goes on from there. You should check it out.)